Then his big break happened one fine day when one of his social media posts' went viral, he wrote “one day, one of my Instagram posts got viral and got the attention of Rohit Dosi, Marketing team’s head of Appinventiv. Next day, he approached me and took me to meet SAURABH SINGH." He explained that “they saw the potential in me and immediately asked me to do courses related to digital media marketing, all paid by the company. It took me only few months to become a social media executive and I did not look back since then."