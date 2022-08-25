‘I joined Appinventiv as an office boy, who would bring water, tea and coffee for the Managers/Leaders. My day used to start with cleaning the offices, watering the plants, ensuring dustbins have trash bags..’ influencer Madhur Singh said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
From humble beginnings as an office boy who started his day cleaning the offices to making it as a social media content strategist today, influencer Madhur Singh has shared his inspiring journey.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
From humble beginnings as an office boy who started his day cleaning the offices to making it as a social media content strategist today, influencer Madhur Singh has shared his inspiring journey.
Influencer Madhur Singh took to LinkedIn to reveal that in the year 2020, “I joined Appinventiv as an office boy, who would bring water, tea and coffee for the Managers/Leaders. My day used to start with cleaning the offices, watering the plants, ensuring dustbins have trash bags in them, and so on."
Influencer Madhur Singh took to LinkedIn to reveal that in the year 2020, “I joined Appinventiv as an office boy, who would bring water, tea and coffee for the Managers/Leaders. My day used to start with cleaning the offices, watering the plants, ensuring dustbins have trash bags in them, and so on."
In a truly millennial fashion, influencer Madhur Singh shared with his followers that the success he managed to achieve also reflected in his sartorial choices, he wrote “earlier, I used to buy clothes from Palika Bazar but now I wear ZARA USA, H&M, Jockey International, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc. Etc. GROWTH."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a truly millennial fashion, influencer Madhur Singh shared with his followers that the success he managed to achieve also reflected in his sartorial choices, he wrote “earlier, I used to buy clothes from Palika Bazar but now I wear ZARA USA, H&M, Jockey International, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc. Etc. GROWTH."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
He reportedly then moved on to “catering tea/coffee/samosas/biscuits to managers/clients. I kept doing this job everyday, on repeat." Somewhere along the way, Singh's developed an interest in social media, he said “at the same time, my interest in social media was growing. I used to look at content creators on Instagram and started creating similar content. I learnt about digital marketing during night hours. I would spend hours and hours studying on internet after my shift was over."
He reportedly then moved on to “catering tea/coffee/samosas/biscuits to managers/clients. I kept doing this job everyday, on repeat." Somewhere along the way, Singh's developed an interest in social media, he said “at the same time, my interest in social media was growing. I used to look at content creators on Instagram and started creating similar content. I learnt about digital marketing during night hours. I would spend hours and hours studying on internet after my shift was over."
Then his big break happened one fine day when one of his social media posts' went viral, he wrote “one day, one of my Instagram posts got viral and got the attention of Rohit Dosi, Marketing team’s head of Appinventiv. Next day, he approached me and took me to meet SAURABH SINGH." He explained that “they saw the potential in me and immediately asked me to do courses related to digital media marketing, all paid by the company. It took me only few months to become a social media executive and I did not look back since then."
Then his big break happened one fine day when one of his social media posts' went viral, he wrote “one day, one of my Instagram posts got viral and got the attention of Rohit Dosi, Marketing team’s head of Appinventiv. Next day, he approached me and took me to meet SAURABH SINGH." He explained that “they saw the potential in me and immediately asked me to do courses related to digital media marketing, all paid by the company. It took me only few months to become a social media executive and I did not look back since then."
After this, there was no looking back for this budding influencer, he shared, “today, I work as the social media strategist at Appinventiv. I take client calls, mostly in English language (I speak quite fluently now). I am thankful for the opportunities given to me by this company. Also, My dedication, it took me where I am today."
After this, there was no looking back for this budding influencer, he shared, “today, I work as the social media strategist at Appinventiv. I take client calls, mostly in English language (I speak quite fluently now). I am thankful for the opportunities given to me by this company. Also, My dedication, it took me where I am today."