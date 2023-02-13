From 'outsider' to Bigg Boss 16 winner - A look at MC Stan's unexpected journey
The popular rapper won the finale of Big Boss season 16 on Sunday taking home a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the Big Boss trophy and a car
Pune-based rapper Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan won the 16th season of the popular reality show Big Boss on Sunday. The singer has won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.
