Pune-based rapper Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan won the 16th season of the popular reality show Big Boss on Sunday. The singer has won a cash prize of ₹31.80 lakhs along with the trophy and a car.

MC Stan's humble background, P-town persona and witty one-liners had mesmerized one and all during the show. Stan found his first fan in show host Salman Khan, who was heard saying he was ‘proud’ of the rapper during the premiere episode of season 16.

The musician was also seen thanking the actor after being declared the winner.

“I am thankful to you sir for all that you have taught me. You are the most real person. I am sure my parents would be feeling very proud. Lots of love to everyone…my mandali and everyone," he said.

The rapper had a sluggish start to the show, facing difficulties while adjusting to the format of Bigg Boss. During his early days in the show, Shaikh was reserved and found it difficult to make friends in the house.

Stan found his groove as the season progressed and his friendship with the ‘Mandali’ was really enjoyed by the fans. This group included Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Sajid Khan, and Abdu Rozik.

Explaining his journey in the Big Boss house in an interview with ETimes, the rapper said, “I understood the game late, but no regrets because that would not have made any difference to the way I would have conducted myself on the show. I had to unlearn many things and wage a war against my impulses."

Talking about the Mandali, he added, “I’ve learnt the biggest life lessons here and made solid relationships with people from different walks of life. What everyone called mandali became my home away from home. I’m so proud to be part of a season that delivered on the promise of non-stop entertainment. Haq hai."

While Stan was declared the winner, Mandali member and ‘friend’ Shiv Thakare was the runner-up of the show.

“It was very unexpected for me but since it was Shiv and I, I knew that somewhere or the other it would hurt the other, but I don't think Shiv was hurt because he is a very nice friend and our relation is very nice," he told Times Now.

Meanwhile, social media buzz regarding the victory of popular TV star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary turned out to be false. The actor was eliminated from the show, eventually ending up on the third spot.