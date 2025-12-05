‘From Pahalgam to Crocus City Hall’: PM Modi, Putin speak on terror, trade and India–Russia friendship in joint remarks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on December 5. President Putin is on a two-day visit to India, his first in four years.

This is Putin’s first visit to India since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. Putin last visited in December 2021 for the annual summit.

Following the 23rd India-Russia annual summit, PM Modi said that India's priority was to increase economic cooperation with Russia. The two leaders also unveiled the Vision 2030 document, a long-term roadmap designed to strengthen economic engagement and expand cooperation across trade, investment, and technology

"We have agreed on an economic cooperation program till 2030," PM Modi said in a joint statement issued after the summit.

Here is what PM Modi said after the summit PM Modi said that over the past 8 decades, the world has witnessed numerous ups and downs. “Humanity has had to pass through many challenges and crises. And amidst all this, the India-Russia friendship has remained steadfast like a pole star,” he said, adding that India and Russia are working towards the early conclusion of an FTA with the Eurasian Economic Union.

PM Modi also mentioned about Russia-Ukraine war and said that India has advocated for peace on the issue from the very beginning. "We welcome all efforts being made for a peaceful and lasting resolution of this matter. India has always been ready to contribute its part and will remain so in the future,” he said.

Energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership, the prime minister said. Our decades-long cooperation in civil nuclear energy has been crucial in realising our shared clean energy priorities, the Prime Minister said.

"We will continue this win-win cooperation. Our cooperation on critical minerals is crucial to ensuring secure and diversified supply chains worldwide. This will provide strong support to our partnership in clean energy, high-tech manufacturing, and new-age industries.”

“Our deep cooperation in shipbuilding has the potential to strengthen Make in India. This is another excellent example of our win-win cooperation, which will boost jobs, skills, and regional connectivity.”

Fifteen years ago, in 2010, our partnership was granted the status of a Special Privileged Strategic Partnership, PM Modi recalled. For the past two and a half decades, he (President Putin) has nurtured this relationship with his leadership and vision, he said. "His leadership, under all circumstances, has elevated our ties to new heights. I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Putin, my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India."

PM Modi said India and Russia have long been standing shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism. “Whether it is the terrorist attack in Pahalgam or the cowardly attack on the Crocus City Hall, the root of all these incidents is the same. India's unwavering belief is that terrorism is a direct assault on the values of humanity and that global unity against it is our greatest strength,” he said.

PM Modi also stated that India and Russia have close cooperation in various international forums, including the UN, G20, BRICS, and SCO. “We will continue our dialogue and cooperation in all these forums”.

E-visa for Russian tourists Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will issue an E-visa for Russian tourists, which will be processed within 30 days. “I am happy that we will soon launch E-tourist visa and group tourist visa services for Russian citizens. This will be processed within 30 days and will be free of cost,”

What did President Putin say? Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, the Prime Minister of India and all our Indian colleagues for the warm and hospitable welcome accorded to the Russian delegation. "I thank PM Modi for the dinner at his residence yesterday," he said.

“We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the growing Indian economy...”

Putin said Russia is working with Indian partners to build new international transport routes, including the project to create North-South transport from Russia or Belarus to the Indian Ocean coast."

“We are also working on a project to build the largest Indian nuclear plant. Three out of six reactors have already been connected to the energy network,” Putin said.

"At the same time, as I perceive it, we are up to the task of getting this number to the level of $100 billion. The Prime Minister gave us a whole list of challenges that deserve the most attentive focus of our government. We will do that. The growth of Russian Indian commercial links would be helped by the creation of a free trade zone between Indian and the Eurasian Economic Union. We are already conducting work on the corresponding agreement," he said, adding that the two countries are gradually moving towards the use of national currencies for payment settlements.