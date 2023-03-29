Home / News / India /  From painkillers to antibiotics, these medicines will be costlier after 1 April
In alignment with the change in Wholesale Price Index(WPI), pharmaceutical companies are allowed to hike prices of several medicines by 12% from 1 April. Most of these drugs include life-saving medicines like anti-infectives, painkillers and cardiac medicines. 

The price hike will impact the retail price of around 800 drugs included in the National List of Essential Medicines, reported Economic Times. As per the National List of Essential Medicines, know the key medicines that will be costlier from 1 April.

List of Medicines to be costlier from 1 April

-General anaesthetics and oxygen medicines like Halothane, Isoflurane, Ketamine, Nitrous oxide, etc.

-Pain killers: Diclofenac, Ibuprofen, Mefenamicc acid, Paracetmol, Morphine

-Antidotes in Poisoning: Activated Charcoal, D-Penicillamine, Nalaxone, Snake venom antiserum, 

-Anticonvulsants: Clobazam, Diazepam, Lorazepam, 

-Parkinsons and Dementia: Flunarizine, Propranolol, Donepezil, 

-Antibiotics: Amoxicillin, Ampicillin, Benzylpenicillin, Cefadroxil, Cefazolin, Ceftriaxome

-Anti-TB medicine: Amikacin, Bedaquiline, Clarithromycin, etc.

-Antifungal: Clotrimazole, Fluconazole, Mupirocin

 

 

