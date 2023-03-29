From painkillers to antibiotics, these medicines will be costlier after 1 April

1 min read . 10:09 AM IST

Several essential medicines will be costlier from 1 April. Know their list here

After the readjustment with Whole Sale Price Index(WPI), the price of several life saving drugs will be increased by around 12% from 1 April. Know the list of essential medicines that will be costlier from next month