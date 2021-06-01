Similarly, under HMDG a maximum amount of Rs.1,25,000/- is provided to patients whose annual income does not exceed Rs.1,25,000/-, to defray a part of the expenditure on hospitalization/treatment in Government Hospitals. Beneficiaries can apply for financial assistance under both schemes by providing their Ration card number and undergoing beneficiary verification process at any of the empanelled Govt. hospital. Their application will be processed in-house by the respective hospital and treatment can be started. On submission of the treatment details by the respective hospital, claims will be processed and payment would be released.