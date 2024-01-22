Come February 1, there will be some significant changes in rules related to pension fund withdrawal and bulk emails. These changes are likely to impact the lives of many people. Here is everything you need to know about these regulatory changes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pension Fund Withdrawal The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has changed norms for partial withdrawal of pension funds.

In December 2023, the PFRDA had announced the changes in the withdrawal norms of the National Pension System (NPS). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new guidelines that will come into effect from February 1 have changed conditions for the partial withdrawal of pension funds from the pension account.

According to the new guidelines, NPS subscribers can apply for partial withdrawal for -- higher education expenses for children (including legally adopted ones), marriage expenses for the subscriber's children and for buying or construction of a residential house or flat in the subscriber's own name or in joint name with their legally wedded spouse. It should be noted that the fund withdrawal will be permitted for the purchase or construction of the first house only.

Bulk Emails Authentication rules for sending bulk email or high email volumes to Google and Yahoo accounts have been changed. The new authentication rules will apply to any email domain that sends more than 5,000 emails per day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the new rules, the servers of senders should be DMARC compliant if they wish to keep sending bulk emails.

The senders will also have to maintain a spam rate below 0.3 per cent, send relevant emails, and provide an easy one-click unsubscribe system and process unsubscribes within two days.

If senders fail to follow the new rules, the emails will get rejected or bounce back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Microsoft’s online services Microsoft India has hiked prices by 6 per cent for its commercial on-premises software and online services including Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365. However, the price hike will have no effect on existing purchases placed by clients under bulk licensing pacts for products that are “subject to price protection".

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!