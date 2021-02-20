External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday handed over 1,00,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the Maldives.

"An extraordinarily deep partnership reaffirmed. Comprehensive talks with FM @abdulla_shahid (Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid). Deeply appreciate our close cooperation during Covid. Agreed to look beyond at post-pandemic economic recovery," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

"From the people of India to the people of Maldives. Handed over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to FM @abdulla_shahid and Health Minister @KerafaNaseem," he added.

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid thanked Jaishankar for the "generous gift", adding that the two countries would overcome the Covid-19 pandemic together.

"Additional 100,000 doses of hope! Thankyou to the people of India for this generous gift. Delighted to accept, with Health Minister Naseem, on behalf of Government & people of the Maldives! Together, we will overcome #Covid19! Together, we will succeed," Shahid wrote in a tweet.

Maldives was the first country to receive Covid-19 vaccines from India when India gifted 1,00,000 doses in January.

Line of Credit

Jaishankar on Saturday offered a $40 million Line of Credit to the Maldives in a bid to boost the sports infrastructure of the country.

Speaking at an event at Ekuveni Stadium, he said that India acknowledges the high priority accorded by President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to sports and India is privileged to be a partner in that effort.

“I am happy to announce that in order to support the development of sports infrastructure to fulfil the interests and aspirations of the Maldivian people, India has offered a standalone Line of Credit of $40 million for sports infrastructure in the Maldives," Jaishankar said.

He said that the Maldivian people have tremendous sporting talent.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday, during his visit to the Maldives, the EAM will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and "have substantive discussions" with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Economic Development and Planning and Infrastructure.

It further stated that Jaishankar will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders. Post his Maldives visit, Jaishankar would visit Mauritius on February 22-23.

During his visit to Mauritius, the minister will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also meet his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Minister for Land Transport and Light Rail, Alan Ganoo.





