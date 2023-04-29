From pharma to paper products, Trade turnover between India-Dominican Republic has reached about $1 bn: S Jaishankar3 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 05:30 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar further added that the trade deal between the both the countries was $12 million before diplomatic relations 20 years ago.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while addressing the India-Dominican Republic Business Event said that the trade turnover between the two countries has now has reached almost $1 billion.
