New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the inoculation drive. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. According to the ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday.

On 1 March, India woke up to the news of Prime Minister Modi receiving the first dose of Indian-made Covaxin, dispelling the hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccine. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS," PM Modi tweeted with his picture of receiving the jab.

"Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added. After the vaccination was completed, PM Modi remarked that he did not even realise that it was done.

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah too got administered the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. According to his Ministry officials, doctors from the Medanta hospital administered the vaccine to Shah.

The Vice President took his first dose of the vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai.

"I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus," Naidu tweeted.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also joined the drive and received the first dose of Covaxin.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and NCP president Sharad Pawar also took the jab.

Furthermore, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief, Sharad Pawar was administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today.

Nitish Kumar was administered the dose at the IGIMS hospital in Patna in presence of Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and appealed to the people that they do not let their guard down in the wake of the active cases coming down drastically in the state.

The governors of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Punjab also received the shot, besides Union minister Jitendra Singh as the country further opened its vaccination programme that started on January 16 for healthcare and sanitary workers.

Tech giant Infosys co-founders N R Narayanamurthy and K Gopalakrishnan, author Sudha Murty, former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao's 102-year-old relative joined several other senior citizens in getting vaccinated in Karnataka.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 1.47 crore today, according to a statement by the Union Health Ministry

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2, 2021. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination begun today for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.













