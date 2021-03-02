New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu were among the host of top leaders who took the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday with the start of the next phase of the inoculation drive. The second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from 1 March for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. According to the ministry, 25 lakh potential beneficiaries registered on the Co-Win portal on Monday.