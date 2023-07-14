ISRO Chairman S Somnath speaks

ISRO chairman S Somnath said that let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres. "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth...Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days..." the ISRO chairman said.

The lunar mission is another attempt by the space agency to show the capability of safe landing and roving on the moon's surface. ISRO chief S Somanath affirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is designed with a failure-based approach. The space agency has taken a look at all the things which can go wrong in the mission.

“...In a nutshell, if you tell what was the problem in Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is simply expand it further. Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What all can fail, and how to protect it - this is the approach that we have taken...", he told ANI.