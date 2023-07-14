The magnificent Chandrayaan-3 lifted off the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday for a month-long journey to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar mission of India and was launched with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. With the launch of Chandrayaan-3, many users on social media rejoiced and congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch.
The magnificent Chandrayaan-3 lifted off the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday for a month-long journey to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is the third lunar mission of India and was launched with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for inter-planetary missions. With the launch of Chandrayaan-3, many users on social media rejoiced and congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch.
Here's how people reacted on social media:
“Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface!," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Here's how people reacted on social media:
“Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface!," PM Modi said in a tweet.
ISRO Chairman S Somnath speaks
ISRO chairman S Somnath said that let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres. "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth...Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days..." the ISRO chairman said.
ISRO Chairman S Somnath speaks
ISRO chairman S Somnath said that let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres. "Chandrayaan-3 has started its journey towards the moon. Our dear LVM3 has already put Chandrayaan-3 craft into the precise around earth...Let us wish all the best for the Chandrayaan-3 craft to make its farther orbit raising manoeuvres and travel towards the moon in the coming days..." the ISRO chairman said.
The lunar mission is another attempt by the space agency to show the capability of safe landing and roving on the moon's surface. ISRO chief S Somanath affirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is designed with a failure-based approach. The space agency has taken a look at all the things which can go wrong in the mission.
The lunar mission is another attempt by the space agency to show the capability of safe landing and roving on the moon's surface. ISRO chief S Somanath affirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is designed with a failure-based approach. The space agency has taken a look at all the things which can go wrong in the mission.
“...In a nutshell, if you tell what was the problem in Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is simply expand it further. Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What all can fail, and how to protect it - this is the approach that we have taken...", he told ANI.
“...In a nutshell, if you tell what was the problem in Chandrayaan-2, it is simple to say that the ability to handle parameter variation or dispersion was very limited. So, what we did this time is simply expand it further. Look at what are the things that can go wrong. So, instead of a success-based design in Chandrayaan-2, we are doing a failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3. What all can fail, and how to protect it - this is the approach that we have taken...", he told ANI.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.