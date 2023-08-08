From PM Modi's 'secret talks' to 'traitors' remark: Parliament sees heated debate over no-confidence motion1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Modi government and Opposition clash over no-confidence motion, focusing on Manipur crisis. Name calling and allegations from both sides.
Members of the Narendra Modi government clashed with the Opposition in Parliament on Tuesday amid debate over a no-confidence motion. While the newly named INDIA coalition does not expect to successfully topple the administration, the move is intended to force discussion on the ongoing Manipur crisis. The discussion however devolved into name calling and allegations were hurled by both factions during the day.