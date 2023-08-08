comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ News / India/  From PM Modi's 'secret talks' to 'traitors' remark: Parliament sees heated debate over no-confidence motion
Back

From PM Modi's 'secret talks' to 'traitors' remark: Parliament sees heated debate over no-confidence motion

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Modi government and Opposition clash over no-confidence motion, focusing on Manipur crisis. Name calling and allegations from both sides.

New Delhi, Aug 05 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)Premium
New Delhi, Aug 05 (ANI): Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaks in Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament House, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV) (ANI)

Members of the Narendra Modi government clashed with the Opposition in Parliament on Tuesday amid debate over a no-confidence motion. While the newly named INDIA coalition does not expect to successfully topple the administration, the move is intended to force discussion on the ongoing Manipur crisis. The discussion however devolved into name calling and allegations were hurled by both factions during the day.

The no-confidence motion was brought by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and saw lawmakers pose a series of questions to the Prime Minister. Opposition leaders sought to know why Modi had taken around 80 days to break his silence on the matter and was yet to visit Manipur. They have also reiterated demands for the dismissisal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. 

Here are the highlights from Tuesday's discussion in both houses:

  1. Congress MP Gogoi claims the state government, Home Department and the National Security Advisor had all failed to deal with the situation. “The third reason for the prime minister's silence is that he does not like to accept his mistakes. He will never accept publicly that his state government has failed. He prefers to remain silent than accept mistakes," he alleged.
  2. Opposition leaders referenced veteran BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at various points during the debate and reminded the PM of 'rajdharma'. 
  3. Gogoi contended that it was a matter of grave concern that a government which talked about ‘one India’ had created ‘two Manipurs - one living in hills and the other in the valley’. “Through the no-confidence motion we want to break his vow of silence," he said.
  4.  

 

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 11:34 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout