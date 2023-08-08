Members of the Narendra Modi government clashed with the Opposition in Parliament on Tuesday amid debate over a no-confidence motion. While the newly named INDIA coalition does not expect to successfully topple the administration, the move is intended to force discussion on the ongoing Manipur crisis. The discussion however devolved into name calling and allegations were hurled by both factions during the day.
The no-confidence motion was brought by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and saw lawmakers pose a series of questions to the Prime Minister. Opposition leaders sought to know why Modi had taken around 80 days to break his silence on the matter and was yet to visit Manipur. They have also reiterated demands for the dismissisal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
Here are the highlights from Tuesday's discussion in both houses:
- Congress MP Gogoi claims the state government, Home Department and the National Security Advisor had all failed to deal with the situation. “The third reason for the prime minister's silence is that he does not like to accept his mistakes. He will never accept publicly that his state government has failed. He prefers to remain silent than accept mistakes," he alleged.
- Opposition leaders referenced veteran BJP leader and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at various points during the debate and reminded the PM of 'rajdharma'.
- Gogoi contended that it was a matter of grave concern that a government which talked about ‘one India’ had created ‘two Manipurs - one living in hills and the other in the valley’. “Through the no-confidence motion we want to break his vow of silence," he said.
