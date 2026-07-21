From police action to Nadda's assurance and Dipke's apology: Top updates from the CJP protest in New Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) march to the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday, which was the day when the Monsoon Session began, saw police crackdown in which hundreds of protestors as well as police personnel were injured.

CJP representatives met Union Minister JP Nadda, who assured them that the government would listen to their demands and that there would be no further crackdown at the Jantar Mantar protest site.

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Here are top updates from the protest:

20th July: Sansad Chalo march and police crackdown

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What were the main reasons for the CJP protest in New Delhi? ⌵ The CJP protest primarily aimed to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leaks and other exam irregularities, along with compensation for families of affected students. 2 Why did the Delhi Police use tear gas and lathi charges during the CJP protest? ⌵ The Delhi Police used tear gas and lathi charges in response to protesters attempting to breach barricades and engage in violent confrontations, which resulted in injuries to both police and protestors. 3 How did JP Nadda respond to the CJP representatives during their meeting? ⌵ JP Nadda assured CJP representatives that the government would consider their demands and requested internal discussions, stating there would be no further crackdown at the protest site. 4 What allegations were made against the Delhi Police regarding their treatment of protesters? ⌵ CJP alleged that the Delhi Police used excessive force, leading to injuries among protesters, including minors, with specific claims of brutality towards young girls. 5 What was Abhijeet Dipke's reaction following the police crackdown on protesters? ⌵ Abhijeet Dipke expressed remorse on social media, apologizing to supporters for not better protecting them during the police action, especially those who were injured.

March begins: Thousands of protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar and attempted a march towards the Parliament on the opening day of the 2026 Monsoon Session.

Delhi Police claimed that no permission was sought for the protest and deployed heavy security, including barricades, around the Parliament. A number of metro stations were also closed.

Police crackdown: Police resorted to the use of lathi charge and tear gas to disperse the protestors while also detaining a large number of them.

Police later claimed around 118 of their personnel and 60 protestors were injured in the clashes.

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FIRs lodged: On Tuesday, five FIRs were filed by the Delhi Police at the Connaught Place Police Station, Parliament Street Police Station, and others.

Nadda-CJP reps meet: JP Nadda later met CJP representatives and assured them the government would hold internal discussions on their demand. A memorandum was handed to Nadda citing the demands of the CJP.

"The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM," Nadda later said regarding the meeting.

BJP blames left student bodies: The BJP on Monday chose to blame the Left student bodies like the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI), along with organised groups for the violence during the CJP march on Monday.

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BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya claimed on X, albeit without proof, "What unfolded on the streets of Delhi today was not a student movement. It was anarchy in the name of students, backed by political sponsors seeking to achieve through disruption what they have repeatedly failed to achieve through democratic means."

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Police also claimed that a violent mob caused extensive damage to public property.

"The violent mob also caused extensive damage to public property. Around 15 to 20 government vehicles, along with other government property, were vandalised during the incident," the police statement read.

21st July: FIRs filed, CJP protestors camp at Jantar Mantar through night CJP at protest site: The CJP protestors reclaimed their protest site at Jantar Mantar after police crackdown and continued to camp there through the night.

Volunteers cleaned the protest site in the morning while Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of CJP, apologised to those injured in the police action on Monday.

Heavy security continues to remain in place at the protest site and the stage which was built is the only structure that has remained standing after all other temporary installations were removed on Monday.

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Dipke's allegations: The CJP also alleged that the head of a 12-year-old girl was cracked by a male police officer.

"Yesterday we saw with what brutality and cruelty the Delhi Police beat the children. They cracked the heads of 12-year-old girls. And it was male police officers who did this," Dipke told the media, as per ANI.

"Gunde bhare the Delhi Police ki vardi mein kal (Thugs were filled in Delhi Police uniforms yesterday)," he also alleged.

Dipke's apology: In the apology he issued on social media, Dipke wrote, "I apologise to all our supporters, especially the girls who were brutally beaten up by male police officers. We could have done better. I could have done better to protect you from the inhumane actions of the Delhi Police."

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"To protect one Dharmendra Pradhan, who is responsible for the deaths of more than 20 students, the government was willing to spill the blood of many more young students," he alleged, adding in a separate post, "If you were injured and see this, please DM me. I want to speak to you personally and apologise. We will keep fighting for all of you".

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



Sayak focuses on breaking stories, analysis of political and sporting events, and new scientific research that is pushing the limits of civilisation.



He has earlier worked for publications like NewsBytes, Cinemaholic, Zacks Investment Research, and Deccan Herald. Sayak currently serves as an Assistant Editor at Livemint where he runs daily news operations.



Sayak has a master's degree in English Literature from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.



Based out of Bengaluru, he has a keen interest in world cinema, literature, sports, and music.