GST revamp aims to end bizarre tax disputes; automobiles to get tax relief

New Delhi: Businesses will be spared courtroom drama around product tax rate, as revamping the Goods and Services Tax (GST) into a mainly two-rate structure will prevent quirky disputes like those over parathas and popcorns, a result of the descriptive classification in the existing tax system, government officials said.

The rejig will also benefit the automobile sector. Cars with smaller engines will likely shift from the current 28% slab to 18%, while higher-end models will move to a 40% slab, but still face a lower overall tax burden once the compensation cess, ranging from 17% to 22% on automobiles, is phased out.

The GST Council’s group of ministers on tax rate rationalisation, led by Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary will meet in New Delhi on Wednesday and Thursday to examine the central government’s proposal for an overhaul of the GST framework. “The agenda is exhaustive,” said one of the officials cited earlier, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The two-rate structure, one covering essential items and the other a standard rate on other items, will simplify the classification of goods. As per this proposal, all packaged and non-packaged food items will fall in the 5% category, said this official.

The guiding principle for which product falls under which tax slab will be whether it is essential or non-essential, with the former being either exempt or placed in the 5% slab, a second official explained.

Queries emailed to the finance ministry and to the GST Council seeking comments remained unanswered till press time.

At present, packaged food items attract a 12% GST, while those not packed are taxed at 5%. This had been a source of confusion among consumers. Efforts to clarify under the existing framework had only led to more complication.

Also read | GST relief to boost consumer spending, lift FMCG sector's growth A clarification issued by the GST Council last year that popcorn when sold loose will be taxed at 5%, at 12% if packaged and labelled, and at 18% if it is caramelised had drawn much public outrage.

In 2020, the Karnataka Authority for Advance Ruling had said packaged paratha, which has to be heated before cooking, was not eligible for 5% GST applicable on rotis, placing it under the 18% slab applicable on food not classified anywhere else. The Karnataka Appellate Authority for Advance Ruling later annulled this order for procedural reasons, but did not rule on the tax rate applicable.

Papad controversy Papad, a favourite Indian snack, too did not escape controversies. After some tweets claimed in 2021 that only round papad is exempt from tax and not square ones, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) stepped in and clarified that papad, by whatever name known or whatever the shape may be, is exempt from GST. The only exemption is when it is served as part of food in a restaurant, when the applicable rate on food will apply depending on the restaurant type.

Such disputes will become a thing of the past, once the tax restructure is rolled out, officials and experts pointed out.

“The proposed GST overhaul is the right move. Businesses are upbeat about the reform package as it will bring an end to classification-related disputes and boost demand for goods and services. This stimulus comes at a time the exports to the US market are facing headwinds,” said M. S. Mani, partner indirect taxes, Deloitte India.

Also read | PM Modi urges states to co-operate on GST reforms Experts said classification disputes arise because of the existing four rate structure - 5%,12%, 18% and 28%, which prompts businesses to claim lower rates on their products while tax officers seek to place them on higher slabs. This leads to demands of differential tax.

“Some of the categories of goods, which have been quite prone to classification-related disputes, are auto parts, medicaments vs cosmetics, flavored milk etc. However, with the two-rate structure, the possibility of a product getting classified in headings with different tax rates reduces, with a consequent reduction in disputes,” said Karthik Mani, partner- indirect tax at BDO India. Hence, it would be a good move to adopt a two-rate structure, he added.

While this may lead to the creation of inverted tax structure in some cases, it was mentioned in the finance ministry press statement on Friday that one of areas of reforms is correction of inverted tax structure, added Karthik Mani. It is likely that the placement of goods in respective tax rate slab would be made keeping in mind the intent to avoid invertedtaxstructure, he added.

Relief to automobiles As part of the restructure, high-end automobiles, which currently have a 28% GST and cess liability of 17-22% will be placed in the proposed 40% slab, without the cess, which will lead to reduction in the overall tax burden on them, confirmed the first two officials cited earlier, who are also privy to the discussions in the government.

These are vehicles of 1200-1500 cubic capacity but not exceeding four metres in length (17% cess), vehicles of this capacity but exceeding four metres (20%) and sports utility vehicles which are more than 1500 cc and exceeding four metres in length (22%). Experts said volumes are not high in this segment. In this segment, the overall tax burden currently ranges from 45% to 50% including cess, which will now come down to 40%.

Also read | Will fewer slabs in GST 2.0 finally fix India’s tax maze? On the other hand, some vehicles in the 28% slab currently attract only 1% cess. These are petrol, CNG and LPG-run vehicles with upto 1200 cc engine capacity and are less than four metres in length. Diesel vehicles with up to 1500 cc engines and not longer than 4 metres attract a 3% cess.

Their overall tax liability including cess is in the range of 29-31%. These are likely to be moved to the 18% slab. This is expected to provide significant tax relief and boost automobile sales, which has seen a sluggish 2.79% annual growth so far this fiscal, said an analyst, who did not wish to be named.

