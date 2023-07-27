News
Rags to riches: How a miracle crop is making tribals millionaires
Nidheesh MK 10 min read 27 Jul 2023, 10:35 PM IST
SummaryAcross the remote tribal belts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, thousands are growing cannabis. Some get rich
KANDHAMAL/GAJAPATI, ODISHA : Fifteen years ago, Liponi Gomango moved into her husband’s mud hut after marriage. Her husband was jobless. She was cooking food for a hostel, earning ₹10 a day. Soon, she started losing weight as she ate less to feed the rest of the family. Her first baby died prematurely. She lost all hope of a better life.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
×