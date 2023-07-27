Rags to riches: How a miracle crop is making tribals millionaires

Since the business is illegal, there is no official record citing its extent anywhere. Official crackdowns give us a sense of the scale. The Andhra Pradesh government claimed that it has been able to bring down the cultivated area of cannabis from 14,000 acres to 800 acres in one of the main hotspots, the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, as per a report in The Hindu newspaper, published on 25 December last year. The Odisha police has seized 6,614 quintals of ganja and destroyed cannabis grown on 101,578 acres in the state since 2018 until June, said a report in the same newspaper, published on 11 June this year.

