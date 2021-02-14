The Prime Minister noted that Tamil Nadu is already the leading automobile manufacturing hub of India. Saying this, PM Modi handed over to the Army the homemade Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) here. At a function, he also accepted a salute by the state-of-the-art tank, indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by DRDO's Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment here. Fifteen academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs were also involved in the project. "This showcases India's united spirit – Bharat's Ekta Darshan," he said.