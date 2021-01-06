From primary to public: Govt ready with an online cow exam

Two years after the union budget allocated ₹750 crore for cow welfare and announced setting up of a National Cow Commission, the central government is now ready to hold a national online exam on cows.

According to the government authorities, the exam is aimed towards creating awareness about the “indigenous cows among young students and every other citizen".

“This will infuse curiosity into all Indians about the cows, and make them aware of the unexplored potential and business opportunities a cow can offer, even after it stops giving milk. KamdhenuGau-VigyanPrachar-Prasar Exam will be an online exam to be conducted throughout the country on 25 February," the ministry has said in a statement.

“The exam will be conducted in four categories -- primary level up to standard 8; secondary level (from class 9th to class 12th), third will be college-level (after 12th standard) and the general public. The KamdhenuGau-VigyanPrachar-Prasar Exam will be of 100 marks and one-hour duration in Hindi, English and 12 regional languages," it added.

The ‘Kamdhenu Gau-VigyanPrachar-Prasar Examination’ will be conducted on 25 February in 14 languages, including Hindi and English. Though it’s not mandatory, it will be open to all, as per a plan of the Rastriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) or National Cow Commission under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The exam will be an annual affair hence on. There is no fee for the aspirants.

In February 2019, while presenting the interim budget, then finance minister Piyush Goyal had announced the establishment of Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) and had allocated ₹750 crore for cow welfare.

So, what about the study material and exam pattern? It will be “tick-mark objective type question-answers". The syllabus and other literature and reference books on cows will soon be made public on the website of the commission. If you still are not convinced, the commission will upload “blogs, videos, and other selected reading material" on its website soon.

"Scientists, entrepreneurs, ‘GauSevaks’, farmers, youth and women as well as senior citizens will actively work to make this mega event a grand success," the government statement said.

“The examination will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. Questions will be set in such a way that during the online exam there will be no scope for any manoeuvring. Results will be immediately declared on the website of RKA. Certificates will be given to all," it added.

