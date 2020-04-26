From queries about covid to visa renewal, state helplines flooded with calls

BENGALURU : From complaints about someone cutting the queue at a milk booth to alerts about a group of starving daily wagers to dealing with health emergencies for senior citizens, government helplines across the country are dealing with a 90% increase in calls during the lockdown resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

A few days ago, the Uttar Pradesh 112 police helpline got a panicked call asking for a box of sweets for an 80-year-old. The senior citizen’s blood sugar had plummeted, and the police delivered the sweets within half an hour. About 1,800km away in Malekoppa village in Karnataka’s Kolar district, a man called the 104 government health helpline to say his friend had attempted suicide. In 30 minutes, an ambulance got the friend to Devaraj Urs Medical College and a life was saved.

“Normally, these helplines get hardly any calls. Now we get more than 50,000 calls a day at our integrated help centre," said Shalini Rajneesh, additional chief secretary (Planning, programme Monitoring and Statistics), Karnataka government. Staff at the call centres segregate calls, and alert field officers, who execute the requests. “For instance, if there a food request, it is forwarded to a particular unit, which takes over and delivers immediately. My field officers who are the last mile right now," she said.

Rajnessh said they have managed to fulfil 95% of requests received and are not doing a district-wise analysis of calls to assess the patterns in citizens’ problems and address them. “In fact, we need to be more prepared after the lockdown is lifted as there will be more requests," she said.

On 24 March, the home ministry asked all states and union territories to set up round-the-clock control rooms or helplines for citizens to ensure that their grievances could be addressed with just a call during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We get some really bizarre calls too," said an official at Sikkim’s main control room. Calls have ranged from complaints about a neighbor not wearing a face mask to someone breaking social distancing norms at a milk booth. “We give everyone a patient listening because we do not want to miss emergency calls," said the official, explaining that the state has increased its number of helplines from one to four to manage the load since 25 March.

Most states have opened all the helplines, including those for water, electricity, women and agriculture, for covid-related enquiries, in addition to the police control rooms in every district.

Most states segregate the calls once they reach the helpline into requests for food, medical help, travel issues, senior citizens, and the respective district authorities are alerted so that the call is resolved at the earliest.

“About 65 street artists at a village in Dharwad were stuck without any food. We alerted the tahsildar who arranged for packed food immediately," Rajneesh said.

For citizens, the helplines are a boon. “My son is studying in Europe and his visa had to be renewed in the first week of April but all offices were shut. We called the helpline and they connected us to the UK embassy. The embassy told us that countries have extended visas by default," said Mathew Jacob, a resident of Ernakulam.

Feedback is an important component of the helplines. “There is a feedback analysis everyday to ensure that the citizens’ problems are solved. At no point have these helplines received so many calls in a day. Initially, we were overwhelmed by the volume but now there is a structure in place to segregate calls and ensure quick resolution," said Darshan Chinnappa, Managing Director of Transact Global, which is assisting a number of states with running Covid helplines.

Government officials say the number of calls is not going to drop soon. “If the lockdown period raised 100 questions, the call volume will go up post 3 May, when it is to be lifted, and people will have more queries about returning to work and the streets," said an officer at the Haryana police control room.

