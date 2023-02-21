From ‘rebel’ leader to Shiv Sena chief: CM Eknath Shinde now set to head party
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has officially been declared the ‘chief leader’ of Shiv Sena. The decision was taken as the party held its first national executive meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The development also comes mere days after the Election Commission allocated the party name and its bow and arrow symbol to the group.
