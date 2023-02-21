From ‘rebel’ leader to Shiv Sena chief: CM Eknath Shinde now set to head party

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has officially been declared the ‘chief leader’ of Shiv Sena. The decision was taken as the party held its first national executive meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The development also comes mere days after the Election Commission allocated the party name and its bow and arrow symbol to the group.

“Today we held a meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He will be the chief of our Shiv Sena party. We accept him as the leader of Shiv Sena," said Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant.

Earlier reports had suggested that the post of ‘party president’ - previously held by Uddhav Thackeray - would be discontinued. It remains unclear whether the former CM will have any role within the newly revamped Shiv Sena.

“The disciplinary committee will ensure smooth functioning of the party and will take action against party leaders who act against the party lines," Samant said, without naming former party president Uddhav Thackeray and 16 MLAs who are loyal to him.

As the legal battle between the rival factions led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray continues, the case it set to reach the Supreme Court tomorrow. The latter has urged the apex court to decide on the disqualification proceedings pending against CM Shinde and Sena MLAs belonging to his camp. The Uddhav-led bloc insists that this would be the only way to "uphold the democratic spirit of the Constitution".

The Uddhav Thackeray faction has also challenged the EC decision recognising the Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allotment of the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it.

(With inputs from agencies)