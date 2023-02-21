From ‘rebel’ leader to Shiv Sena chief: CM Eknath Shinde now set to head party

As the legal battle between the rival factions led by Shinde and former CM Uddhav Thackeray continues, the case it set to reach the Supreme Court tomorrow. The latter has urged the apex court to decide on the disqualification proceedings pending against CM Shinde and Sena MLAs belonging to his camp. The Uddhav-led bloc insists that this would be the only way to "uphold the democratic spirit of the Constitution".

