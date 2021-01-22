From reforms to results

Census 2011 recorded that 45 million Indians moved away from their places of birth and were living as domestic migrants within the country. In the 1990s, with few urban areas providing economic opportunities at scale, the primary destination for migrants was other rural areas (marriage being the top reason for movement). However, migration to urban areas has since picked up. The share of people who move for work-related reasons is still low, though, indicating that Indian cities continue to be wary of outsiders. This is contrary to what happened in China, where men, and also some women, moved to economically vibrant cities in large numbers primarily for work.