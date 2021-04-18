OPEN APP
Home >News >India >From Remdesivir to oxygen and vaccine supply: How Centre gears up to fight Covid

New Delhi: Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the country, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan has assured that "all possible support is being extended to states to fight COVID-19 by taking steps to - double Remdesivir production and supply, ensure uninterrupted supply of oxygen, continuously supply COVID-19 vaccines and enhance healthcare infrastructure."

Informing about the measures that are being taken to strengthen the vaccination drive across the country, he highlighted the following steps in pointers and tweeted, "COVID-19 vaccine supplies of small states being replenished every 7 days and every 4 days for big states. Steps taken to quickly enhance basket of vaccines available. Production of Covaxin to increase 10 times by September 2021."

TRENDING STORIESSee All


India's vaccination drive commenced on January 16.

In order to enhance the hospital beds capacity for COVID-19 patients, the government will be, "setting up temporary hospitals" and "dedicating wards at hospitals under Union Ministries," he added.

The Minister also tweeted that "additional ventilators are being provided by Government of India," which he accompanied by state-wise data that read, "Maharashtra-1121, UP-1700, Jharkhand-1500, Gujarat-1600, Madhya Pradesh-152 and Chhattisgarh-230."

In addition to how the government is acting upon the issue of oxygen supply, Dr Vardhan wrote, "Projected demand of high-burden states mapped with supplies."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.Premium Premium

Govt will respond with fiscal steps, if required, to deal with Covid-19: Niti Aayog vice chairman

1 min read . 11:28 AM IST
The idea is that their expenditure on new infrastructure and technology will be big enough to accelerate the country’s growth and cause a jobs boom.Premium Premium

Saudi Crown Prince’s latest economic plan comes with big risks

3 min read . 10:51 AM IST
Pallavi Sharma cracked the J-K Bank Probationary Officer (PO) exam, the result for which was declared earlier this month. Photo: ANIPremium Premium

Against all odds, girl hailing from J-K's Udhampur qualifies Bank PO exam

3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
The visits by the Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers S. Jaishankar and Shah Mehmood Qureshi to to the UAE is seen as crucial given that the momentum set by the announcement of adherence to a 2003 ceasefire by the two countries in February and some subsequent steps seemed to have dissipated.Premium Premium

All eyes on India, Pakistan foreign ministers' coinciding visits to the UAE

2 min read . 09:55 AM IST

"Oxygen production being maximised and diverted from industrial use to medical use, expediting installation of 162 PSA plants across the country, and 24*7 coordination cell assisting the states," he added.

To fulfil the requirement of Remdesivir, the Indian government is taking the following measures: "Production being doubled to 74.1L/month by May. Express permission given to 20 manufacturing plants to increase production. Exports prohibited. Prices capped. Strict monitoring to curb any malpractice, hoarding and black marketing."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout