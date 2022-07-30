From 3000 salary to 130 cr business empire, meet Neelam Mohan

Married in 1977 and separated in 1991, Neelam Mohan didn't let her personal life hinder her professional goals. Even after reaching level of bankruptcy in 2002, she rose again. Here's an insight of her journey.
From being married when studying in college, becoming mother to building a business empire single-handedly – Neelam Mohan – has seen it all.
She started with four tailors in 1993 to begin her business of making finest garment designers of her generation and now it has grown into Magnolia Martnique Clothing Private Limited, providing employment to 3,000 people and has a turnover of ₹130 crore.
In her initial stage, Neelam while doing her BA from Banaras Hindu University, but got married at the age of 21 – when she was in her third year – to an IIT-MBA professional Amit Mohan.
Now 62, Neelam shares that when she moved to Delhi with her husband, her first neighbour was a designer. "I did some freelance designing for men’s apparel on behalf of UP Export Corporation promoting several export houses. I was paid around ₹3,000 per month," the Weekend Leader quoted Neelam as saying.
Soon, she started doing a regular job with Kani Fashions in Naraina in 1977. That time she was 22 and was heading their sampling department. But in 1978, she had to leave the workplace as she was expecting her first child and could not travel by bus anymore. However, the the chairman sent his car to pick and drop her till her ninth month.
Later, her designs were appreciated by German client Steilmann, Australian buyer Alice and others.
She soon started her own venture with a friend Harminder Saldhi with Alice’s ₹50,000 advance money and opened Opera House Private Limited along with him and an ex-colleague Sushil Kumar in 1983. Their first year’s turnover was ₹15 lakh, which doubled every year from there.
Things began to become from bad to worse after her separation with husband in 1991. In 1992, she quit the company selling her stakes in it for around ₹3 crore after differences with Harminder and Sushil.
The next year – 1993, Neelam launched Magnolia Blossom, with four tailors and a handful of other employees. She also bought a house in Panchsheel Park worth ₹1 crore 40 lakh in 1992, which turned into a factory where the employees would work all day, eat and sleep as well.
Again, in 2002, this firm began to make losses and by 2002 they came close to bankruptcy. An exporter friend came to her rescue and she started outsourcing the work of the company. Within a year, when her son Siddharth returned from the US and saw his mother working till 3 am, he laid his hand to help his mother.
With new skills and modern outlook, he took the company from ₹30 crore to ₹130 crore in the last decade or so.
Currently, Siddharth and his wife Pallavi are the directors at Magnolia Martnique Clothing Private Limited. Their office is in Noida with another factory on its way.
Meanwhile, Neelam has shifted her focus and energy in developing a home for senior citizens called Panchvati since 2009. The place is a state-of-the-art facility for the elderly.
