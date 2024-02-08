The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved key decisions related to the auction of telecom spectrum bands, PM Matsya Kisan Samriddhi Saha Yojana, Fisheries & Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund, and railway projects.

The Union Cabinet approved the auctions in eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of ₹96,317.65 crore. In 2021, the Union Government decided to conduct spectrum auctions every fiscal year to bring transparency in the process, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at the Cabinet briefing in Delhi on Thursday. Here is the list of key announcements made by the Union Cabinet on Thursday, February 8.

Telecom spectrum auctions

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved auctions in eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of ₹96,317.65 crore.

Telecom operators would be able to present their bid for all the available spectrum in 800, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2500, 3300 MHz and 26 GHz bands will be put on auction

"The spectrum that is remaining after the year 22-23 auction will be done now, The auction of the selected bands will done according to service area wise," said Anurag Thakur

There is also a proposal to approve the auction of 5 MHz spectrum reserved for the National Capital Region Transport Corporation in the year 2022.