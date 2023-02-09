From Salman to Tiger, Akshay Kumar recreates his Khiladi magic with stars. Watch
- Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is scheduled to release on February 24.
- It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.
The recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is finally out. The remake is a part of Akshay and Emraan's upcoming film 'Selfiee'.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×