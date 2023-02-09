From Salman to Tiger, Akshay Kumar recreates his Khiladi magic with stars. Watch

The recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is finally out. The remake is a part of Akshay and Emraan's upcoming film 'Selfiee'.

The original had Akshay in a black blazer and tie and Saif in a brown jacket, the new song has Akshay in a shimmery green blazer and Emraan Hashmi in a shimmery black jacket. The song also shows Emraan Khan recreating Saif's hook step from the original song.

Soon after the song was released, Instagram was filed with reels on this song. Actor Akshay Kumar too left no stone to dance with dance legends. He danced to the tunes Tiger Shroff, Salman Khan. He also recently posted a video with the original choreographers of the song Chinni Prakash-Rekha along with Ganesh Acharya. Not just this, both the actors also grooved with an air-hostess of Saarthi Airways.

Check the dance number here:

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the video of him shaking a leg with Salman. The clip started with Salman and Akshay watching the previous dance reel of the latter made with Tiger Shroff. The video then zooms into them performing 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' hook steps.

"And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!! #Selfiee," Akshay captioned the post. Salman and Akshay's dance ushered in a wave of nostalgia among their fans. Some fans requested the actors to come up with a sequel to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Posting a video of the dance with the OG choreographers, he wrote, “Aapko kya laga hum inhe bhool gaye? Duniya bhar mein ‘new age’ dhoond lo, but nothing matches the vibe of original legends. #MainKhiladi with the OG choreographers Chinni Prakash-Rekha and Ganesh was one such masterclass!! Post your #MainKhiladi reel with your dance teacher and I’ll repost."

Tiger Shroff was the first actor to dance with Akshay on the hook step. Taking to Instagram, Akshay had shared a video which he captioned, "So @tigerjackieshroff played #MainKhiladi with me and this happened!!"

The song is picturised on Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. It's a part of the actors' upcoming film 'Selfiee'. The original peppy song was composed by Anu Malik while Tanishk Bagchi recreated the new song, The old and the new version has been sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and Udit Narayan.

While speaking about the song, Tanishk said, "I always compose every song as it's my first. The experience of making Main Khiladi was groovy & fun. However, after Tip Tip's huge hit, the pressure was more as this song was being composed for the OG Khiladi, 'Akshay Kumar'. The wacky steps have added more pep to the song. We have worked so hard for this. This is going to be your new favorite song to play on a loop."

Meanwhile, makers of the upcoming will release the second some 'Kudiye Ni Teri' today featuring Akshay and Mrunal Thakur.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and treated fans with the teaser of the second song of the movie.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Selfiee' is scheduled to release on February 24. It is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films, along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

(With inputs from agencies)