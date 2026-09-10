From Satya Niketan to Laxmi Nagar: MCD continues demolition and enforcement drive against dangerous buildings

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reportedly resumed the controlled demolition of the building adjoining the one that collapsed in Satya Niketan in Delhi on September 6.

Officials told PTI that the structure was being demolished in a calibrated manner. Dust mitigation measures are also being taken at the location, news agency ANI reported while sharing a video of the site on X.

The ongoing drive is part of a wider crackdown on unauthorised construction, illegal misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings across Delhi, which has intensified following the Satya Niketan collapse.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What measures is the MCD taking following the Satya Niketan building collapse? ⌵ The MCD is conducting a crackdown on unauthorised constructions and unsafe buildings, which includes controlled demolitions of adjacent structures. They have also implemented dust mitigation measures at demolition sites. 2 Why has the enforcement drive against dangerous buildings intensified in Delhi? ⌵ The enforcement drive has intensified following the tragic collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan that resulted in seven deaths, prompting the MCD to assess and address unsafe properties throughout the city. 3 How many buildings did the MCD assess for safety after the Satya Niketan incident? ⌵ The MCD surveyed 1,252 paying guest buildings between September 7 and 9, identifying several that required repairs and three deemed dangerous, which led to one being demolished. 4 Should property owners be concerned about MCD enforcement actions in Delhi? ⌵ Yes, property owners should be concerned as the MCD is actively demolishing structures found in violation of building norms and has issued notices for further actions, reflecting a strict enforcement stance. 5 What areas in Delhi have seen recent MCD demolition actions? ⌵ MCD demolition actions have occurred in various areas including Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri, Pandav Nagar, Vishwas Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, and several others as part of their broader enforcement efforts.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its demolition and enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised construction and violations of building norms across all 12 zones of the national capital on Thursday.

According to the report, visuals from areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri and Pandav Nagar showed civic teams carrying out demolition and enforcement action against structures found in violation of building norms.

In the last two to three days, MCD teams also carried out action in Vishwas Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Tilak Nagar, Karam Pura, Karol Bagh, Ramesh Nagar, Mansarovar Garden, Chandni Chowk and Nehru Vihar, with the drive expected to continue there.

The move came days after a a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan collapsed. The incident killed seven people and injured at least five.

MCD crackdown on illegal constructions As part of a safety assessment exercise launched after the incident, the MCD surveyed 1,252 paying guest (PG) buildings between September 7 and 9. Of these, 39 were found to require minor repairs, nine require major repairs, and three were found to be in dangerous condition, of which one has already been demolished.

Official records show that between June 1 and September 9, the civic body carried out 1,053 demolition actions, sealed 491 properties and issued 2,316 show-cause notices and 757 demolition notices as part of its enforcement drive across the city.

On September 9 alone, MCD teams carried out 34 demolition actions and 17 sealing operations across zones.

In Narela, six large-scale demolition drives were conducted. The South Zone saw the demolition of a five-storey unauthorised building, while Central Zone reported five demolitions. Three demolitions each were executed in Keshavpuram and Shahdara (North).

In West Zone, action was taken against a dangerous property in Deep Enclave, Part-II, Vikas Nagar, while in City-SP Zone, four properties in Prem Nagar and Kala Mahal, Jama Masjid were demolished for unauthorised construction, ANI reported.

On the sealing front, the Civil Lines Zone sealed four properties for misuse, including Vardhman Mall. A major demolition drive was also carried out in Sant Nagar A-1 Block Extension in the same zone.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed the MCD to undertake a city-wide crackdown on illegal constructions and conduct intensive inspections of paying guest accommodations, particularly those suspected of violating prescribed construction and height norms.

Senior civic officials have also been directed to remain on the ground during enforcement operations.

The enforcement drive is aimed at preventing risks to residents arising from unauthorised construction, misuse of properties and structurally unsafe buildings, while ensuring compliance with building and civic regulations across the capital.