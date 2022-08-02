From SBI sweeper to Assistant General Manager: Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar

From SBI sweeper to Assistant General Manager: Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
Pratiksha Tondwalkar worked as a sweeper at SBI.
Pratiksha Tondwalkar is currently the Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the State Bank of India (SBI), a bank where she used to work as a sweeper.
Pratiksha got married when she was just 17 years old and became a widow when she was 20. Because of her parents' financial situation, she had been married off to Sadashiv Kadu before she could finish her class 10 exams. Sadashiv was employed by SBI as a book binder and was headquartered in Mumbai. When her first son Vinayak was born after a year, the family made the decision to visit the village with the infant in order to express gratitude to the Almighty. She had no idea that her life was about to change drastically. Kadu was killed in an accident while they were travelling.
Her inability to obtain a suitable education made it difficult for her to find employment. Pratiksha started working as a sweeper at SBI to help support her family and finish her high school education.
She cleaned the restrooms, dusted the furniture, and swept the branch's property for two hours in the morning, putting in around Rs. 60-65 per month. The balance of her time was spent caring for her son and working at other tiny, menial occupations to support her family in Mumbai.
She eventually earned her degree and kept up her studies. After proving her dedication and devotion, she was promoted from sweeper to clerk, but this process did not stop there. Later, she was promoted to scale 4, then to CGM, and finally to AGM. Due to Pratiksha's tenacity, dedication, and true diligence, the SBI also recognised her for her amazing achievements.
Pratiksha enrolled in the night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli with the help of her money. She received help from her coworkers while studying, and in 1995, she graduated with a degree in psychology. She was then given a promotion to bank clerk.
Author Srikanth Matrubai shared the incredible story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar and termed it “inspiring". One Twitter user wrote, “People like Pratiksha are my heroes who inspire us to believe that hard work and commitment are master of our destiny."
Pratiksha got married a second time in 1993. Her bank messenger husband Pramod Tondwalkar supported her and urged her to take the banking examinations. Her spouse assisted her in raising their two children and took care of home duties. Pratiksha has two more years before retirement.
