From SBI sweeper to Assistant General Manager: Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar

Pratiksha got married when she was just 17 years old and became a widow when she was 20. Because of her parents' financial situation, she had been married off to Sadashiv Kadu before she could finish her class 10 exams. Sadashiv was employed by SBI as a book binder and was headquartered in Mumbai. When her first son Vinayak was born after a year, the family made the decision to visit the village with the infant in order to express gratitude to the Almighty. She had no idea that her life was about to change drastically. Kadu was killed in an accident while they were travelling.