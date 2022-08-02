Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  From SBI sweeper to Assistant General Manager: Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar

From SBI sweeper to Assistant General Manager: Meet Pratiksha Tondwalkar

Pratiksha Tondwalkar worked as a sweeper at SBI to help support her family and finish her high school education. (Image for representation)
2 min read . 11:20 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pratiksha Tondwalkar worked as a sweeper at SBI. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pratiksha Tondwalkar is currently the Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the State Bank of India (SBI), a bank where she used to work as a sweeper.

Pratiksha Tondwalkar is currently the Assistant General Manager (AGM) at the State Bank of India (SBI), a bank where she used to work as a sweeper.

Pratiksha got married when she was just 17 years old and became a widow when she was 20. Because of her parents' financial situation, she had been married off to Sadashiv Kadu before she could finish her class 10 exams. Sadashiv was employed by SBI as a book binder and was headquartered in Mumbai. When her first son Vinayak was born after a year, the family made the decision to visit the village with the infant in order to express gratitude to the Almighty. She had no idea that her life was about to change drastically. Kadu was killed in an accident while they were travelling.

Pratiksha got married when she was just 17 years old and became a widow when she was 20. Because of her parents' financial situation, she had been married off to Sadashiv Kadu before she could finish her class 10 exams. Sadashiv was employed by SBI as a book binder and was headquartered in Mumbai. When her first son Vinayak was born after a year, the family made the decision to visit the village with the infant in order to express gratitude to the Almighty. She had no idea that her life was about to change drastically. Kadu was killed in an accident while they were travelling.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares his profound take on life

Also Read: Anand Mahindra shares his profound take on life

Her inability to obtain a suitable education made it difficult for her to find employment. Pratiksha started working as a sweeper at SBI to help support her family and finish her high school education.

Her inability to obtain a suitable education made it difficult for her to find employment. Pratiksha started working as a sweeper at SBI to help support her family and finish her high school education.

She cleaned the restrooms, dusted the furniture, and swept the branch's property for two hours in the morning, putting in around Rs. 60-65 per month. The balance of her time was spent caring for her son and working at other tiny, menial occupations to support her family in Mumbai.

She cleaned the restrooms, dusted the furniture, and swept the branch's property for two hours in the morning, putting in around Rs. 60-65 per month. The balance of her time was spent caring for her son and working at other tiny, menial occupations to support her family in Mumbai.

Also Read: Here’s how to do business coaching in the right way

Also Read: Here’s how to do business coaching in the right way

She eventually earned her degree and kept up her studies. After proving her dedication and devotion, she was promoted from sweeper to clerk, but this process did not stop there. Later, she was promoted to scale 4, then to CGM, and finally to AGM. Due to Pratiksha's tenacity, dedication, and true diligence, the SBI also recognised her for her amazing achievements.

She eventually earned her degree and kept up her studies. After proving her dedication and devotion, she was promoted from sweeper to clerk, but this process did not stop there. Later, she was promoted to scale 4, then to CGM, and finally to AGM. Due to Pratiksha's tenacity, dedication, and true diligence, the SBI also recognised her for her amazing achievements.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022

Pratiksha enrolled in the night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli with the help of her money. She received help from her coworkers while studying, and in 1995, she graduated with a degree in psychology. She was then given a promotion to bank clerk.

Pratiksha enrolled in the night college in Mumbai's Vikhroli with the help of her money. She received help from her coworkers while studying, and in 1995, she graduated with a degree in psychology. She was then given a promotion to bank clerk.

Also Read: Madhavan touches Rajinikanth's feet, seeks blessings on Rocketry's success

Also Read: Madhavan touches Rajinikanth's feet, seeks blessings on Rocketry's success

Author Srikanth Matrubai shared the incredible story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar and termed it “inspiring". One Twitter user wrote, “People like Pratiksha are my heroes who inspire us to believe that hard work and commitment are master of our destiny."

Author Srikanth Matrubai shared the incredible story of Pratiksha Tondwalkar and termed it “inspiring". One Twitter user wrote, “People like Pratiksha are my heroes who inspire us to believe that hard work and commitment are master of our destiny."

Pratiksha got married a second time in 1993. Her bank messenger husband Pramod Tondwalkar supported her and urged her to take the banking examinations. Her spouse assisted her in raising their two children and took care of home duties. Pratiksha has two more years before retirement.

Pratiksha got married a second time in 1993. Her bank messenger husband Pramod Tondwalkar supported her and urged her to take the banking examinations. Her spouse assisted her in raising their two children and took care of home duties. Pratiksha has two more years before retirement.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.