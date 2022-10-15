From services to working hours, Canada announces slew of benefits for foreign students2 min read . 11:37 AM IST
- Canada has allowed international students to work off-campus for over 20 hours per week
The Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced a slew of benefits for foreign students, including expanding the strength of students and lifting working hours restrictions, among others.
According to a report by CIC News, the Canadian government has recognised that from 2022-2023, the number of study permit holders forecasted to increase to approximately 753,000 international students.
Canadian immigration has also vouched to explore the expansion of Student Direct Stream (SDS) to specific Asian, African and French-speaking countries. The SDS is a fast-track stream for obtaining a study permit for candidates from 14 countries.
Besides, the IRCC will also explore promoting the transition to permanent residence for international students, particularly those with the skills, experience, and language levels necessary to succeed in Canada.
IRCC is also committed to ensuring equity throughout the International Student Program.
It said it would improve the service and communication with international students. Highlighting the recent hiring of 1,250 new processing staff by late fall 2022, Canada's immigration authority has promised to publish monthly data on the backlogs.
Further, Canada has also allowed international students to work off-campus for over 20 hours per week. This temporary measure will also apply to foreign nationals who have already submitted a study permit application. They will also be able to benefit from this policy if Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada approve their application.
Canada is grappling with historic labour shortages and an unemployment rate. As per the latest statistics, Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2% in September, down from 5.4% in August.
Canada is among the world’s leading destinations for international students.
In 2021, it hosted over 620,000 international students. Canada issued nearly 450,000 new study permits last year alone, according to the CIC News.
Demand to study in Canada is due to multiple factors, such as multiculturalism, affordability of the Canadian dollar, and work and permanent residence opportunities, etc.
Between January and August 2022, Canada has already processed more than 452,000 study permits. A 23% increase in work permits seen until August this year. Last year, Canada processed 367,000 study permit applications during the same period.
The majority of international students report they are interested in remaining in Canada as permanent residents upon completing their studies, according to research by the Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE).
