Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 September turned 73. With this, wishes started pouring in from all global leaders, friends and even Bollywood celebrities.

Leading the list of Bollywood celebrities who wished PM Modi on his birthday include Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Kajol and Sonu Sood.

All these celebrities took to social media and wished PM Modi.

Taking to X, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Happy Birthday to Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji!!! Have a healthy and joyful day. May u get some time off from work and have a bit of fun too. Best wishes."

Taking to X, Salman Khan wrote, “Wishing Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday….@narendramodi"

Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of PM Modi. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most loved leader in the world, an ordinary man who rose to the heights of empowerment through his hard work and perseverance and became the architect of New Bharat. You are not just a Prime Minister for the people of Bharat, like Lord Rama your name is etched in the consciousness of this nation forever. Wishing you a long and healthy life sir @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayModiJi #NarendraModi #narendramodibirthday."

Anupam Kher shared a note on Instagram along with several pictures with the PM. He said, “Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! Wish you a very happy birthday! May God grant you a long and healthy age! May you continue to lead our India for many years to come with the same loyalty and hard work. In the last 9 years, what you have done for the country, all Indians in every corner of the world feel proud. Your lifestyle is extremely inspiring. My mother, who calls you a saint, is also sending you her loving blessings. Hail! #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Hema Malini also posted a photo of the PM on X. She wrote, “Modi ji @narendramodi stands tall, a beacon light in the modern world with all world leaders looking up to him, admiring the bold, wise decisions he has taken in the interests of our glorious country, India, which is Bharat! Happy birthday to this exemplary leader who leads us by example."

Other stars who wished PM Modi: Sunny Deol wrote on X, "Happy Birthday our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, wishing you best of health and happiness always. #HappyBirthdayModiJi."

Akshay Kumar posted a photo featuring himself and PM Modi on X. He wished, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi ji. Keep inspiring us, year after year. Wishing you great health, prayers and happiness always."

Kajol tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji! May your vision for a stronger India continue to thrive, and may this year bring great accomplishments."