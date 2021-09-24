A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been widely shared on social media in which he is going through paperwork. PM Modi himself posted his Air India flight picture on Twitter and captioned it "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work".

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

PM Modi's photo reminded people of former prime ministers who used to work similarly on a long flight.

Congress party member Vibhakar Shastri shared a picture of his grandfather and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, reading files on a plane. Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India from June 9, 1964 – July 18, 1964. Shastri died in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 11, 1966, one day after signing a peace treaty to end the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War.

Old pic : My grandfather & Prime minister Sh. Lal Bahadur Shastri ji Reading Files In Aeroplane. pic.twitter.com/GoxjE9x797 — Vibhakar Shastri (@VShastri_INC) September 19, 2021

A Twitter user shared a picture of former PM Rajiv Gandhi working on a computer with a tray of food placed on the table. he was the sixth prime minister of India from 1984-1989. On the morning of 31 October 1984, his mother was assassinated by one of her bodyguards; later that day, Gandhi was appointed prime minister.

Other Indian Prime Ministers who have been clicked while reading inside a flight s are PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh.

For the record:: Not the first Prime Minister to read files during a long flight.@narendramodi @PManmohansingh pic.twitter.com/dQMF0sLT1t — Suman Sahoo AITC ® সুমন সাহু (@sumanaitc07) September 23, 2021

Circa 90s. Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Garu reading files on an airplane. Since this pic trend begun, a humble picture submission. pic.twitter.com/KLqUsNOO6x — Aitharaju Ved Sārma (@VedAitharaju) September 23, 2021

Rao was India's 9th prime minister from 1991 to 1996 while Dr Singh served served as the 13th prime minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.