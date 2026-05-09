From silver screen to building TVK into political powerhouse: The Vijay story

Until 15-20 years ago, few would have imagined that a shy and mild-mannered actor would not just one day launch a political party, but also led it to emerge as the the single-largest party in its debut election.

Vikraman, who directed Vijay in 'Poove Unakkaga,' recently told PTI: “Even back then, I was confident that he would go on to rule the cinema industry. I knew there was something special about him that would make people go crazy for him.”

The movie also turned into a big success, making Vijay a megastar. His family had by then understood that giving an image to the star was important to building his popularity.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) perform in its debut election? ⌵ Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single-largest party in its debut election, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. Despite this, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats required to form the government independently. 2 Which parties have supported Vijay's TVK in forming the Tamil Nadu government? ⌵ Following the election results, Congress, CPI, and CPIM have extended their support to TVK. VCK has also reportedly agreed to join the alliance, helping Vijay's party cross the majority threshold. 3 Why was there confusion regarding Vijay's oath-taking as Chief Minister? ⌵ Confusion arose because Vijay's TVK, despite emerging as the single-largest party, initially fell short of the 118-seat majority mark. The Governor reportedly waited for Vijay to consolidate enough support before extending an invitation to form the government. 4 How has Vijay's transition from actor to politician been portrayed? ⌵ Vijay's political journey has been marked by his evolution from a popular actor to a political figure. His films often carried political undertones, and his fan base was mobilized to support political initiatives, culminating in the launch of his party, TVK. 5 What is the significance of the Sarkaria Commission Report in government formation? ⌵ The Sarkaria Commission Report (1983) outlines the role of the governor in government formation. It suggests that the leader of a single party with an absolute majority should be invited to form the government. If no single party has a majority, the governor should select a chief minister from pre-election alliances, the largest single party with support, or post-election coalitions.

Vijay's family introduced the promotional title "Ilaya Thalapathy" (Young Commander) for his third film itself, Rasigan (1994), which reflected their confidence and understanding of the importance of branding. This moniker would evolve over more than a decade as he matured into the undisputed "Thalapathy."

Years later, 51-year-old Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay is now a Thalaivan, aspiring to become the Muthalvar (chief minister).

In 2021, Vijay's fan who mobilised under the banner of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam won the local body polls using his images during the campaign, it set a tone for what was coming. In 2024, Vijay finally laucnhed his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ahead of his ‘Thalaiva’ movie release with ‘Born to Lead’ tagline, Vijay had dialed Anna Hazare when he was leading the anti-corruption movement in Delhi, expressing his support and also hinting at his interest in politics.

Two years later, his movie was allowed to be screened only after the removal of the tagline. The AIADMK was in power at that time.

When he tackled on-screen the challenges faced by farmers in his film Kaththi (2014) it marked the arrival of a messiah for his fans. As his stardom grew, his films began to mirror an increasingly political undercurrent.

Atlee's Mersal (2017) stirred political controversy as a dialogue condemning the GST provoked BJP leaders, with H Raja publicly commenting on Vijay's Christian faith and accusing him of fueling a "hatred campaign."

His film Sarkar (2018) focused on election fraud, intensifying his political ambitions. Later after the 2018 Thoothukudi police firing, Vijay visited the victims' families and offered a compensation of ₹1 lakh each.

Today, Vijay carries along the single-largest after massive victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, scrambling for numbers to stake claim to form the next government in the state. And he's short of just one seat.

So far, Congress, CPI, and CPIM have extended their support to Vijay's TVK. Thol Thirumavalavan-led VCK, according to the report, is reportedly eyeing Deputy CM post if the party joins the TVK-led new government, a source in the pro-Dalit organisation said on Saturday.

Thol Thirumavalavan will announce its official stand on supporting Vijay's TVK in forming the government in the state, later in the day.