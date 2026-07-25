From Smriti Irani to Pralhad Joshi: 12 years, 5 Education Ministers under NDA—a look at their tenures as Pradhan resigns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday, taking moral responsibility amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy after weeks of nationwide protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). His resignation came after a 37-day agitation that demanded accountability for examination irregularities and reforms in the education system. Soon after, Prahlad Joshi was given additional charge of the Ministry of Education while continuing as Union Minister for Consumer Affairs.

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Pradhan became the fourth full-time education minister to serve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the NDA came to power in 2014.

Over the past 12 years, the ministry has overseen the rollout of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, curriculum changes, digital learning initiatives, while also facing controversies over paper leaks, board examinations and entrance tests.

A look at NDA's Education Ministers' tenure since 2014 Smriti Irani (May 2014 – July 2016)

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Education Minister? ⌵ Dharmendra Pradhan resigned amidst nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy, taking moral responsibility for examination irregularities after a prolonged agitation demanding accountability and education reforms. 2 How have the roles of Education Ministers changed under the NDA since 2014? ⌵ Since 2014, the NDA has seen five Education Ministers, including Smriti Irani and Dharmendra Pradhan, each focusing on various initiatives like the National Education Policy, digital learning, and addressing examination controversies. 3 Why was the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 significant during Ramesh Pokhriyal's tenure? ⌵ The NEP 2020 was significant as it replaced the 34-year-old National Policy on Education from 1986, marking a major shift in India's education framework and was approved during Ramesh Pokhriyal's time as Education Minister. 4 How did student protests influence government actions regarding the NEET paper leak? ⌵ Student protests highlighted the discontent over the NEET paper leak, leading to significant governmental actions, including reprimanding officials of the National Testing Agency and prompting accountability measures from the Education Ministry. 5 What were the main responsibilities of Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister? ⌵ During his tenure, Dharmendra Pradhan focused on implementing the NEP 2020, promoting digital education, enhancing skill-based learning, and reforming national entrance examinations amid challenges like paper leak controversies.

When the BJP formed its first government in May 2014, Smriti Irani was appointed Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), becoming one of the youngest leaders to hold the portfolio.

Her tenure focused on expanding higher education access, strengthening skill development and implementing digital initiatives in schools and universities. However, it was also marked by political controversies surrounding appointments at central universities, debates over academic freedom, and the Rohith Vemula and JNU episodes, which dominated national discourse.

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In July 2016, she was shifted to the Textiles Ministry during the first major Cabinet reshuffle under the Modi government.

Prakash Javadekar (July 2016 – May 2019) Prakash Javadekar succeeded Irani in July 2016 and remained HRD Minister until the end of the Modi government's first term.

His tenure focused on improving school learning outcomes, promoting digital education platforms such as SWAYAM, expanding online teacher training, and streamlining higher education regulations. The government also accelerated work on drafting a new National Education Policy during this period.

The CBSE was hit by a major paper leak controversy in March 2018 involving the Class 10 Mathematics and Class 12 Economics board examinations. After reports that both question papers had been circulated on WhatsApp before the exams, CBSE announced a nationwide re-examination for the Class 12 Economics paper.

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It also initially proposed a re-exam for Class 10 Mathematics but later withdrew the decision after determining that the leak's impact was limited and did not warrant a nationwide retest.

Javadekar was replaced after the BJP returned to power with a larger mandate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (May 2019 – July 2021) Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took charge in May 2019, initially as HRD Minister.

His tenure is remembered primarily for two landmark developments. In July 2020, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, replacing the 34-year-old National Policy on Education of 1986. The ministry was simultaneously renamed from the Ministry of Human Resource Development to the Ministry of Education, restoring its pre-1985 name.

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Pokhriyal also steered the education sector through the COVID-19 pandemic, overseeing online classes, revised CBSE examinations and digital learning initiatives.

He resigned during the July 2021 Cabinet reshuffle.

Dharmendra Pradhan (July 2021 – July 2026) Dharmendra Pradhan assumed office in July 2021 following the Cabinet reshuffle.

During his nearly five-year tenure, the ministry concentrated on implementing NEP 2020, introducing changes to the National Curriculum Framework, strengthening multilingual education, promoting skill-based learning, expanding digital education and reforming national entrance examinations.

However, his final years in office were overshadowed by repeated controversies involving competitive examinations, which started with the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations in 2024, when allegations of question paper leaks and compromised exam integrity prompted the Centre to cancel the UGC-NET exam, order a CBI probe and announce reforms in the NTA's functioning.

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In 2026, fresh controversies erupted after the NEET-UG paper leak led to the cancellation of the examination, termination of 47 NTA officials and criminal proceedings against those allegedly involved. Soon after, allegations of a UGC-NET 2026 paper leak further intensified criticism of the ministry, with opposition parties demanding accountability and reforms in the examination system.

Pralhad Joshi (July 2026–Present) Following Pradhan's resignation, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi was entrusted with additional charge of the Education Ministry while retaining the Consumer Affairs portfolio.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X