From sole breadwinner to friends meeting at Red Fort—how the Delhi car blast left lives shattered, families broken

A rickshaw driver, a trader, two friends catching up—the Delhi car blast spared none, shattering the lives of those caught in the explosion and plunging families into a sea of grief.

Bereaved family members of those deceased or grievously injured in the blast near the Red Fort mourned their losses on Tuesday as authorities began identifying bodies left in the trail of destruction.

The air outside the LNJP Hospital, where the victims' bodies are being kept, was heavy with grief and visuals showed the relatives of victims breaking down in agony.

The death toll from Monday's blast currently stands at 13, but some bodies are yet to be identified.

Among those identified as deceased were Ashok Kumar, son of Jagbansh Singh, hailing from Amroha in UP; Amar Kataria, son of Jagdish Kataria, hailing from Delhi; Lokesh Agarwal from Hasanpur; Mohsin from Meerut; and Nouman from Shamli.

As news reached their kin, loved ones of those who lost their lives went into shock and mourning, with some expressing disbelief at what had unfolded on an otherwise normal day.

Lives shattered, families broken A bus conductor, Ashok used to work for the Delhi Transport Corporation, covering the Old Delhi route.

When news of the blast came out, his cousin Pappu couldn't believe what he had just read.

“I read his name in the list and said, 'He is my cousin.' I called around to confirm. He also had a bike, which is missing right now,” the conductor's cousin told NDTV outside the LNJP hospital.

The sole bread earner, Ashok had a family and lived with his wife and four children in Delhi's Jagatpur, nearly 15 km from the accident site, Pappu said, adding that he must have been on duty when the blast took place.

"His mother, Somwati, lives in the village with her elder son, Subhash. Ashok used to single-handedly shoulder the family's responsibilities, as Subhash is often unwell," Pappu added.

"He was my brother. I don't know how all of this happened. He was coming back from duty. He has three children, two daughters and one son. How will my sister-in-law raise them? This has been done by terrorists; they should be punished," said Bhuri, the sister of Ashok from Amroha.

But it wasn't just Ashok's family who was gripped by grief.

The bus conductor's friend, Lokesh Agarwal, a fertilizer trader from Hasanpur, was in the national capital on Monday to check on an ailing relative.

While on his way back, he decided to catch up with Ashok. What was supposed to be joyous reunion ended in tragedy.

"Lokesh had gone to Delhi to meet his friend Ashok. Unfortunately, both lost their lives in the explosion near Red Fort. This is an irreparable loss for their families," local MLA Mahendra Singh Khadakvanshi told ANI.

Lokesh was described by acquaintances as "kind-hearted and always ready to help others".

Sajeeda, the mother of another victim, Mohsin, couldn't hold back her tears.

"...I want justice for my son. He has small children...," she told news agency ANI.

Mohsin's brother, meanwhile, said, "We got to know around 1:30-2 AM that there was a blast. When we reached there, we saw his body was kept there. We were not allowed to go inside. He has two children. He used to drive an E-rickshaw there..."

Another victim, Nouman, was a trader from Shamli and had come to the national capital to procure goods for his trade.

As news of Nouman's death reached his kin, devastated members of the family reached the LNJP Hospital on Tuesday.

"He had a cosmetics store here. Yesterday, he went to Delhi to buy some things for the shop. He went to the market but did not return. He got a call from there, and we were informed that Nouman met with an accident. When we went to the hospital, we saw his body there. We want strict actions against those responsible for this...," the trader's uncle told ANI, calling for harsh punishment for those responsible.

Nouman's 21-year-old relative Aman was also injured in the explosion.