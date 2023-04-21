From SRK, Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul Gandhi; these B-town celebs, sports icon, politicians lost Twitter blue tick2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 07:18 AM IST
The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.
Micro-blogging site Twitter removed that the blue checkmarks for the the legacy verified blue ticks from all individuals and organizations accounts. Now only those who pay for the ‘Twitter Blue’ subscriptions will get the ‘verified’ blue tick marks on their profiles
