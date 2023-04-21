Micro-blogging site Twitter removed that the blue checkmarks for the the legacy verified blue ticks from all individuals and organizations accounts. Now only those who pay for the ‘Twitter Blue’ subscriptions will get the ‘verified’ blue tick marks on their profiles

After this development, several B-town celebrities, politicians including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have lost their verified blue ticks. Sports personalities Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Saina Nehwal, Sania Mirza, Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly also have lost their verified blue ticks.

Earlier it was announced that the microblogging site will remove the verified check-mark status of accounts that Twitter had been verified as notable before Elon Musk's takeover unless they have subscribed to Twitter Blue or the business-focused Twitter Verified Organizations plan, Variety reported.

Initially, the blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Twitter Blue is priced differently for every region and based on how you sign up. In the United States, it costs $11 a month or $114.99 a year for iOS or Android users and $8 a month or $84 a year for web users. In India, the price for Twitter Blue is ₹900 for iOS monthly, web monthly is ₹650 while yearly pricing for iOS is ₹9400. For Android users, monthly pricing is ₹900 while yearly pricing is ₹9,400.

In order to retain blue tick, Twitter Verified account has shared an update saying, “To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here."

Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOXAX



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: https://t.co/YtPVNYypHU — Twitter Verified (@verified) April 19, 2023

Musk is making the switch to paid verification in order to generate much-needed revenue for Twitter. The social media platform has also launched a program for businesses and organizations to charge $1,000 per month for verification badges (gold for brands, companies and nonprofits; grey for governments).

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue."

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

(With inputs from ANI)