OPEN APP
Home >News >India >From Starbucks coffee to local idlis, Harsh Goenka points out cost gap in India

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka regularly takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From inspirational messages to general knowledge, his posts spark various kinds of reactions among netizens. Case in point, his latest thoughtworthy post.

Goenka on Thursday shared an image of 'Idli Market' in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He wrote that the city sells two idlis for just 3.50 and with sambhar or a chutney, it costs 6.50.

And, each day, 20,000 idlis get sold in this Tamil Nadu city.

Pointing out the reality of two different types of market in the country, the business tycoon added, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost 3.50!".

 

However, Twitter users have not agreed with Goenka's comparison. One user called it an "unfair" comparison, and wrote, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost Rs3.50!".

"Thats so true and the same Idli when you have abroad will cost you more than a Starbucks coffee. There is no proposition to demand/supply in this case and I feel it’s the brand value which sells...," another user wrote.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout