Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >From Starbucks coffee to local idlis, Harsh Goenka points out cost gap in India

From Starbucks coffee to local idlis, Harsh Goenka points out cost gap in India

Premium
Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a cost gap between idlis and a Starbucks coffee
1 min read . 07:02 AM IST Livemint

Harsh Goenka has shared an image of 'Idli Market' in Erode Tamil Nadu. He wrote that the city sells two idlis for just 3.50 and with sambhar or a chutney, it costs 6.50

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka regularly takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From inspirational messages to general knowledge, his posts spark various kinds of reactions among netizens. Case in point, his latest thoughtworthy post.

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka regularly takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From inspirational messages to general knowledge, his posts spark various kinds of reactions among netizens. Case in point, his latest thoughtworthy post.

Goenka on Thursday shared an image of 'Idli Market' in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He wrote that the city sells two idlis for just 3.50 and with sambhar or a chutney, it costs 6.50.

Goenka on Thursday shared an image of 'Idli Market' in Erode, Tamil Nadu. He wrote that the city sells two idlis for just 3.50 and with sambhar or a chutney, it costs 6.50.

And, each day, 20,000 idlis get sold in this Tamil Nadu city.

And, each day, 20,000 idlis get sold in this Tamil Nadu city.

Pointing out the reality of two different types of market in the country, the business tycoon added, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost 3.50!".

Pointing out the reality of two different types of market in the country, the business tycoon added, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost 3.50!".

 

 

However, Twitter users have not agreed with Goenka's comparison. One user called it an "unfair" comparison, and wrote, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost Rs3.50!".

However, Twitter users have not agreed with Goenka's comparison. One user called it an "unfair" comparison, and wrote, "India is an interesting country where a cup of Starbucks coffee costs 250 and two yummy idlis cost Rs3.50!".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"Thats so true and the same Idli when you have abroad will cost you more than a Starbucks coffee. There is no proposition to demand/supply in this case and I feel it’s the brand value which sells...," another user wrote.

"Thats so true and the same Idli when you have abroad will cost you more than a Starbucks coffee. There is no proposition to demand/supply in this case and I feel it’s the brand value which sells...," another user wrote.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!