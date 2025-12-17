From strategic partnership to debt restructuring: 8 big outcomes from PM Modi’s Ethiopia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ethiopia has elevated bilateral ties to a 'Strategic Partnership,' marking a significant milestone in India-Ethiopia relations.

The visit yielded several key outcomes, including agreements on customised cooperation, the establishment of a data centre, and UN peacekeeping training, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India and Ethiopia also signed an MoU on debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, showcasing cooperation on economic issues. Educational exchanges received a boost with doubled ICCR scholarships for Ethiopian students and specialised AI courses under ITEC.

In healthcare, India will support the upgrade of Addis Ababa's Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, with a focus on maternal and neonatal care. These agreements reflect the growing partnership between India and Ethiopia across various sectors.

The agreements included- Elevation of bilateral ties to 'Strategic Partnership', Agreement on Co-operation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters. An MoU was signed for Establishing a Data Centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Implementing Arrangement for Co-operation in United Nations Peacekeeping Operations Training. Signing of the MoU on Debt Restructuring in respect of Ethiopia under the G20 Common Framework.

The parties agreed upon doubling of scholarships to Ethiopian scholars under the ICCR scholarship programme, specialised short-term courses to the students and professionals of Ethiopia in the field of Artificial Intelligence under the ITEC programme.

India agreed to help augment the capacity of the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Addis Ababa in the fields of maternal healthcare, neonatal care.

PM Modi bestowed with Ethipia's highest award Earlier in the day, PM Modi was bestowed with the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia', the country's highest award, by Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, for his exceptional contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Ethiopia and for his visionary leadership.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "An honour commemorating the deep India-Ethiopia civilizational ties. PM Narendra Modi was bestowed with the 'Great Honor Nishan of Ethiopia', the country's highest award by H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, for his exceptional contribution to strengthening the bilateral relationship between India and Ethiopia and for his visionary leadership."

“Prime Minister dedicated the honor to the 1.4 bn people of India, and to the historic bond and friendship between India and Ethiopia. Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and the people of Ethiopia for the accolade.”

Ethiopia's top honour marks the 28th top foreign State award bestowed on PM Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised that the warmth and affection shown by the Ethiopian leadership and people facilitated the visit, enabling it to proceed quickly and circumvent the lengthy routine diplomatic procedures.

This follows Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's invitation to PM Modi to visit Ethiopia during their meeting at the G20 Summit in South Africa the previous month, marking PM Modi's first-ever visit to Ethiopia, underscoring the growing strategic importance of India-Ethiopia relations.

PM Modi arrived in Ethiopia on Tuesday for a two-day visit. He was accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

