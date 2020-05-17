Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a few major reforms in the fifth and final tranche of economic stimulus package, aimed to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last tranche focused on seven steps to boost the Atma Nirabhr mission, included MGNREGA, healthcare and education, businesses, de-criminalisation of the Companies Act, ease of doing business, public sector undertakings, and resources related to state government.

Here are the major highlights from the FM's presser today:

1) Centre has decided to accede to the request by States for special increase in borrowing; borrowing limits of States is being raised from 3% to 5%, for 2020-21 only. To promote State level reforms, part of the borrowing will be linked to specific reforms like increasing job creation through investment and promoting urban development, health and sanitation.

2) The government will privatise public sector units or public sector enterprises (PSEs) companies in non-strategic sectors. A list of strategic sectors will also be announced in which only one to four public sector enterprises will remain.

3) Government moves to decriminalise Companies Act defaults; 7 compoundable offences altogether dropped and 5 to be dealt with under alternative framework.

4) Government announces suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year; decides to exclude Covid-19 related debt from the definition of “default" under IBC.

5) PM eVIDYA - a programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education to be launched immediately; Top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by 30th May.

6) Government will increase Public Expenditure on Health and invest in grass root health institutions.

7) Government will now allocate an additional ₹40,000 crore under MGNREGS; move will help generate nearly 300 crore person days in total.

8) PM eVidya programme for multi-mode access to digital/online education will be announced shortly. This will consist of DIKSHA, a one-nation, one-digital platform facility for school education (one nation, one digital platform). One earmarked TV channel for each class (one class, one channel) will also be a part of this. There will be extensive use of radio, community radio stations and podcasts

9) The direct telecast mode use by schools will now get 12 more channels. Provision has been made for live telecast of teachings. Govt has also tied up with private operators such as Tata Sky and DTH to air educational content

