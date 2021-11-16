1 min read.Updated: 16 Nov 2021, 04:49 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
The Purvanchal Expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies
Indian Air Force presented a thrilling air show along the landing strip on Purvanchal Expressway, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The demonstration featured nail-biting manoeuvres by IAF's Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar fighter jets.
Prime Minister Modi landed on the airstrip in an IAF aircraft to attend the inauguration ceremony for the Purvanchal Express. The expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies.