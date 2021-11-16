Indian Air Force presented a thrilling air show along the landing strip on Purvanchal Expressway, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The demonstration featured nail-biting manoeuvres by IAF's Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar fighter jets.

Prime Minister Modi landed on the airstrip in an IAF aircraft to attend the inauguration ceremony for the Purvanchal Express. The expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies.

Here's a look at the performance by IAF pilots:

We don't mind this kind of neck strain! 🤩



Sukhoi 30 of the Indian Air Force twists, turns and disappears into the sky at the newly-inaugurated #PurvanchalExpressway @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/8EUhHip0vO — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2021

Loading Now...SHAMSHER!



Indian Air Force's Jaguar, fondly called 'Shamsher', makes a touch-and-go at the #PurvanchalExpressway, inaugurated by PM @narendramodi a short while ago@DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/ldmcQtAvUY — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2021

Blink and you'll miss! 🤯



Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 leads the formation, followed by Sukhoi 30 and Jaguar at the newly-inaugurated #PurvanchalExpressway in Uttar Pradesh @DefenceMinIndia@IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/g7p4ESmj5x — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2021

Get. Set. GO!



India's Garud and Special Forces Commandos exit from AN-32 aircraft after it makes a landing at #PurvanchalExpressway @DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/y1L89mGQKW — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2021

Make way for the mighty Mirage!



Indian Air Force's Mirage 2000 lands at the newly-inaugurated #PurvanchalExpressway in UP@DefenceMinIndia @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/QIx9t9mRtU — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹22,500 crore.

