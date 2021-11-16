OPEN APP
Indian Air Force presented a thrilling air show along the landing strip on Purvanchal Expressway, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The demonstration featured nail-biting manoeuvres by IAF's Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar fighter jets.

Prime Minister Modi landed on the airstrip in an IAF aircraft to attend the inauguration ceremony for the Purvanchal Express. The expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies.

Here's a look at the performance by IAF pilots:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of 22,500 crore.

