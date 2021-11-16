From Sukhoi to Mirage aircraft, take a look at IAF's air show on Purvanchal Expressway1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The Purvanchal Expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies
Indian Air Force presented a thrilling air show along the landing strip on Purvanchal Expressway, which was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The demonstration featured nail-biting manoeuvres by IAF's Mirage 2000, Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar fighter jets.
Prime Minister Modi landed on the airstrip in an IAF aircraft to attend the inauguration ceremony for the Purvanchal Express. The expressway includes a 3.2 km long landing strip which can be used by fighter and transport jets during emergencies.
Here's a look at the performance by IAF pilots:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane.
Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.
The 341-km expressway links state capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹22,500 crore.
