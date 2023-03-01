The pool of young and talented Indians is always preferred by multinational companies for top executive roles. The list gets longer when people of Indian origin are also included. From Microsoft's Satya Nadela to Google's Sundar Pichai many multi-national companies are handled by Indian CEOs. Know the wealth of these Indian CEOs in terms of market capitalisation.

Top Indian CEOs in global companies in order of market cap pic.twitter.com/R1sZnWkxqo — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 28, 2023

According to the data shared by the Chairperson of RPG group, Harsh Goenka, Satya Nadella is the richest Indian-born CEO in terms of market cap with a wealth of $1920 bn. With a massive $1209 bn of market cap wealth, Alphabet(Goodgle) CEO comes on the second position and Novartis CEO, Vasant Narsimhan comes on third position with $182 bn of wealth generated by market cap. Below is the full list of Indian CEOs with their wealth in terms of market cap.

Wealth of Indian CEOs of international companies