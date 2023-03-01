Home / News / India /  From Sundar Pichai to Satya Nadella: List of 30 top Indian CEOs in global companies in order of market cap
The pool of young and talented Indians is always preferred by multinational companies for top executive roles. The list gets longer when people of Indian origin are also included. From Microsoft's Satya Nadela to Google's Sundar Pichai many multi-national companies are handled by Indian CEOs. Know the wealth of these Indian CEOs in terms of market capitalisation.

According to the data shared by the Chairperson of RPG group, Harsh Goenka, Satya Nadella is the richest Indian-born CEO in terms of market cap with a wealth of $1920 bn. With a massive $1209 bn of market cap wealth, Alphabet(Goodgle) CEO comes on the second position and Novartis CEO, Vasant Narsimhan comes on third position with $182 bn of wealth generated by market cap. Below is the full list of Indian CEOs with their wealth in terms of market cap.

Wealth of Indian CEOs of international companies 

CompanyCEOMarket Cap (in $ )
MicrosoftSatya Nadella1920 Bn
Alphabet (Google)Sundar Pichai1209 Bn
NovartisVasant Narsimhan182 Bn
AdobeShantanu Narayan162 Bn
IBMArvind Krishna122 Bn
StarbucksLaxman Narsimhan118 Bn
Vertex PharmaceuticalsReshma Kewalramani75 Bn
Micron TechnologySanjay Mehrotra64 Bn
Cadence Design SystemAnirudh Devgan53 Bn
Palo Alto NetworkNikesh Arora51 Bn
VMware Rangarajan Raghuram49 Bn
Emerson Electric Co.Surendralal Karsanbhai48 Bn
Microchip TechnologyGanesh Moorthy45 Bn
Arista NetworkJayshree Ullal42 Bn
Realty Income CorporationSumit Roy41 Bn
WelltowerShankh Mitral36 Bn
IllumniaFrancis de Souza33 Bn
LoyendellBasell IndustriesBhavesh V Patel31 Bn
Enphase energyBadrinarayanan Kothandaraman27 Bn
ANSYSAjei Gopal23 Bn
HubSpotYamini Rangan19 Bn
Water CorporationUdit Batra19 Bn
ZscalerJay Chaudhry19 Bn
PerkinElmerPrahlad Singh16 Bn
NetAppGeorge Kurian14 Bn
Nordson CorporationSundaram Nagarajan14 Bn
Match GroupSharmishtha Dubey12 Bn
GoDaddyAmanpal Bhutani11 Bn
Albertsons CompanyVivek Sankaran11 Bn
MorningstarKunal Kapoor10 Bn
