According to the data shared by the Chairperson of RPG group, Harsh Goenka, Satya Nadella is the richest Indian-born CEO in terms of market cap with a wealth of $1920 bn. With a massive $1209 bn of market cap wealth, Alphabet(Goodgle) CEO comes on the second position and Novartis CEO, Vasant Narsimhan comes on third position with $182 bn of wealth generated by market cap. Below is the full list of Indian CEOs with their wealth in terms of market cap.

