The pool of young and talented Indians is always preferred by multinational companies for top executive roles. The list gets longer when people of Indian origin are also included. From Microsoft's Satya Nadela to Google's Sundar Pichai many multi-national companies are handled by Indian CEOs. Know the wealth of these Indian CEOs in terms of market capitalisation.
According to the data shared by the Chairperson of RPG group, Harsh Goenka, Satya Nadella is the richest Indian-born CEO in terms of market cap with a wealth of $1920 bn. With a massive $1209 bn of market cap wealth, Alphabet(Goodgle) CEO comes on the second position and Novartis CEO, Vasant Narsimhan comes on third position with $182 bn of wealth generated by market cap. Below is the full list of Indian CEOs with their wealth in terms of market cap.
Wealth of Indian CEOs of international companies
|Company
|CEO
|Market Cap (in $ )
|Microsoft
|Satya Nadella
|1920 Bn
|Alphabet (Google)
|Sundar Pichai
|1209 Bn
|Novartis
|Vasant Narsimhan
|182 Bn
|Adobe
|Shantanu Narayan
|162 Bn
|IBM
|Arvind Krishna
|122 Bn
|Starbucks
|Laxman Narsimhan
|118 Bn
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|Reshma Kewalramani
|75 Bn
|Micron Technology
|Sanjay Mehrotra
|64 Bn
|Cadence Design System
|Anirudh Devgan
|53 Bn
|Palo Alto Network
|Nikesh Arora
|51 Bn
|VMware
|Rangarajan Raghuram
|49 Bn
|Emerson Electric Co.
|Surendralal Karsanbhai
|48 Bn
|Microchip Technology
|Ganesh Moorthy
|45 Bn
|Arista Network
|Jayshree Ullal
|42 Bn
|Realty Income Corporation
|Sumit Roy
|41 Bn
|Welltower
|Shankh Mitral
|36 Bn
|Illumnia
|Francis de Souza
|33 Bn
|LoyendellBasell Industries
|Bhavesh V Patel
|31 Bn
|Enphase energy
|Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman
|27 Bn
|ANSYS
|Ajei Gopal
|23 Bn
|HubSpot
|Yamini Rangan
|19 Bn
|Water Corporation
|Udit Batra
|19 Bn
|Zscaler
|Jay Chaudhry
|19 Bn
|PerkinElmer
|Prahlad Singh
|16 Bn
|NetApp
|George Kurian
|14 Bn
|Nordson Corporation
|Sundaram Nagarajan
|14 Bn
|Match Group
|Sharmishtha Dubey
|12 Bn
|GoDaddy
|Amanpal Bhutani
|11 Bn
|Albertsons Company
|Vivek Sankaran
|11 Bn
|Morningstar
|Kunal Kapoor
|10 Bn
