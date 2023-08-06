‘From take off to landing, ACs were off…’ Punjab Congress President shares horrifying experience on IndiGo flight2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring criticizes IndiGo for poor service and lack of AC on flight.
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has shared his horrifying experience on an IndiGo flight. Warring was travelling on IndiGo 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur. He also urged DGCA and AAI to take strict action against the airlines and the authorities concerned.
Just last month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had penned an appreciation post for IndiGo airline and its cabin crew, calling them “most efficient and pleasant". In an appreciation post, the Congress general secretary shared pictures of two crew member of the flight and also a special gift she received from team IndiGo. Recently, World of Statistics shared list of the most active airlines wherein IndiGo became the only Indian carrier in the list of the World’s top 10 most active airlines.
Apart from this, last month, DGCA also had imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakhs on IndiGo and had also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines. This came after IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline.
Meanwhile, the company had recently announced that the salary of its pilots and cabin crew would be hiked following a record net profit of ₹3,090 crore in Q1 2023-24. The performance review process for nearly 4,500 flight crew has begun, and the new salaries will be effective from October 1, Economic Times had reported.
The carrier on IndiGo on 2 August reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹3,090.6 crore in the June quarter.
(With inputs from agencies)