Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has shared his horrifying experience on an IndiGo flight. Warring was travelling on IndiGo 6E7261 from Chandigarh to Jaipur. He also urged DGCA and AAI to take strict action against the airlines and the authorities concerned.

He slammed the carrier saying that it was clearly seen that a major technical issue in the flight, however, authorities just wanted to mince money ignoring the health and comfort of the passengers. In a long tweet, also shared a video of the incident and wrote, “We were made to wait for about 10-15 minutes in the queue in the scorching sun and when we entered the Plane, to our shock, the ACs weren't working and the flight took off without the ACs on!" Also Read: IndiGo aircraft makes second emergency landing in 2 days due to engine trouble He further wrote, “Right from the take off to landing, the ACs were off and all the passengers were made to 'Suffer' throughout the journey. No one addressed the serious concern during the flight. In fact, the air hostess ‘generously’ distributed tissue papers to the passengers to wipe off their sweat. Most of the passengers including women and children were restless and agitated, which can be seen clearly in the video."

Just last month, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had penned an appreciation post for IndiGo airline and its cabin crew, calling them “most efficient and pleasant". In an appreciation post, the Congress general secretary shared pictures of two crew member of the flight and also a special gift she received from team IndiGo. Recently, World of Statistics shared list of the most active airlines wherein IndiGo became the only Indian carrier in the list of the World’s top 10 most active airlines.

Apart from this, last month, DGCA also had imposed a financial penalty of ₹30 lakhs on IndiGo and had also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines. This came after IndiGo witnessed four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months this year, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out a special audit of the airline.

Meanwhile, the company had recently announced that the salary of its pilots and cabin crew would be hiked following a record net profit of ₹3,090 crore in Q1 2023-24. The performance review process for nearly 4,500 flight crew has begun, and the new salaries will be effective from October 1, Economic Times had reported.

The carrier on IndiGo on 2 August reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹3,090.6 crore in the June quarter.

(With inputs from agencies)