From tax benefits on debt funds to NPS: 5 key changes in the finance bill3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:34 PM IST
The government hiked the STT on options contracts to 0.021%, from the 0.017% stated in the Finance Act (2004). The STT for futures has been raised to 0.0125% from 0.01%
Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Finance Bill, 2023 with 64 official amendments, including the removal of long-term tax benefits for debt funds that have stirred concerns in the fixed-income mutual fund industry that the measure would turn away investors.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×