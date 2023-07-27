Rainfall has created havoc across India with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing very heavy to extreme rain alerts in several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, etc. The weather office has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July.

The weather department in its forecast has also said localized flooding is expected due to heavy rains in Telangana. It has also issued a flash-flood alert for the coastal regions of Karnataka. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and has also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life.

Incessant rain also lashed Mumbai the whole day, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays, while in Punjab, 41 people have died and 1,616 are living in relief camps.

Take a look at five videos from waterlogged areas across India

1) Water flowing over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu, due to incessant rainfall in the city.