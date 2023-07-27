From Telangana to Maharashtra: Monsoon mayhem across India in five videos | Watch1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Heavy rainfall across India has caused havoc, with alerts issued in several states. Flooding and flash-floods are expected, causing loss of life and damage to infrastructure. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Telangana.
Rainfall has created havoc across India with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing very heavy to extreme rain alerts in several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, etc. The weather office has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July.
2) Several areas of Nagpur city face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RuB) and Airport entry road are closed due to waterlogging.
3) Coastal Karnataka was severely drenched by smashing rains.
4) Flood-like situation in parts of Telangana's Mahabubabad following heavy rainfall in the area.
5) Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 am.
The IMD has given a full 5-day weather forecast for Indian states in its latest weather bulletin. On July 27, there is a huge possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana. The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka.
Many places are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The are Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe.