Heavy rainfall across India has caused havoc, with alerts issued in several states. Flooding and flash-floods are expected, causing loss of life and damage to infrastructure. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Telangana.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rainfall has created havoc across India with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing very heavy to extreme rain alerts in several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, etc. The weather office has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rainfall has created havoc across India with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing very heavy to extreme rain alerts in several states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, etc. The weather office has issued a red alert for Telangana from 25-27 July.
The weather department in its forecast has also said localized flooding is expected due to heavy rains in Telangana. It has also issued a flash-flood alert for the coastal regions of Karnataka. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and has also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures.
The weather department in its forecast has also said localized flooding is expected due to heavy rains in Telangana. It has also issued a flash-flood alert for the coastal regions of Karnataka. It has advised citizens to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and has also asked them to stay away from vulnerable structures.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said 38 people have lost their lives so far due to torrential rains and floods that continue to batter many parts of the state, hampering normal life.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Incessant rain also lashed Mumbai the whole day, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays, while in Punjab, 41 people have died and 1,616 are living in relief camps.
Incessant rain also lashed Mumbai the whole day, slowing down road traffic but services of suburban trains remained normal with slight delays, while in Punjab, 41 people have died and 1,616 are living in relief camps.
Take a look at five videos from waterlogged areas across India
1) Water flowing over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu, due to incessant rainfall in the city.
Take a look at five videos from waterlogged areas across India
1) Water flowing over a part of NH-163 bridge in Mulugu, due to incessant rainfall in the city.
2)Several areas of Nagpur city face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RuB) and Airport entry road are closed due to waterlogging.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
2)Several areas of Nagpur city face waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. Narendra Nagar Railway Under Bridge (RuB) and Airport entry road are closed due to waterlogging.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3) Coastal Karnataka was severely drenched by smashing rains.
3) Coastal Karnataka was severely drenched by smashing rains.
4) Flood-like situation in parts of Telangana's Mahabubabad following heavy rainfall in the area.
4) Flood-like situation in parts of Telangana's Mahabubabad following heavy rainfall in the area.
5) Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 am.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
5) Out of the 7 lakes that supply water to Mumbai, Tansa Lake started overflowing today at 4:35 am.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMD has given a full 5-day weather forecast for Indian states in its latest weather bulletin. On July 27, there is a huge possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana. The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka.
The IMD has given a full 5-day weather forecast for Indian states in its latest weather bulletin. On July 27, there is a huge possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Telangana. The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, South Interior Karnataka.
Many places are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The are Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe.
Many places are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. The are Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe.